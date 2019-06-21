Global Pigment Dispersions Market Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in Increasing Demand for Organic Pigments & Growing Importance of Aesthetics in Packaging

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pigment Dispersions Market by Pigment Type (Organic, Inorganic), Dispersion Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Paints & Coatings, Inks, Plastics), End-use industry (Building & Construction, Automotive) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pigment dispersions market size is projected to reach USD 54,327 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019.



Pigment dispersion is a process of breaking the pigment agglomerates into primary particles. The process includes three steps, namely, initial wetting, separation, and stabilization. Pigment dispersion imparts properties such as light fastness, heat stability, tinting strength, good gloss, and good chemical resistance to the pigments for their applications. The pigment dispersions applications include paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, and others.



Water-based is the largest and fastest-growing type of pigment dispersions. The demand for inorganic pigment is considerably high owing to their easy availability and low operating prices. The increase in demand for pigment dispersions in emerging economies such as APAC and South America and the booming building & construction industry in countries such as India and China are driving the pigment dispersions market.



Various environmental regulations such as REACH (Europe), CLP (Europe), the Environmental Protection Act (India), and The Portuguese Law NP have been issued for proper waste treatment of the pigments. These environmental regulations are hindering the growth of the pigment dispersions market.



The demand for organic pigments is increasing owing to their superior properties. This increase in demand for organic pigments provides growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, regulations for plastic recycling is a major challenge for the pigment dispersions market as plastic is one of the major applications of pigment dispersions.



The key players in this market are Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), Chromaflo Technologies Corporation (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Color, Inc. (US), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), and Sherwin-Williams (US).



These players have adopted partnership, expansion, acquisition, and new product launch strategies to strengthen their market position.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pigment Dispersions Market

4.2 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Dispersion Type

4.3 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Pigment Type

4.4 Pigment Dispersions Market in APAC, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Paints and Coatings

5.2.1.2 Booming Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Applications of Pigment Dispersions in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material (Pigment) Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Pigments

5.2.3.2 Growing Importance of Aesthetics in Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulations Related to Recycling of Plastics

5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Dispersion Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-Based Dispersions

6.2.1 Low Voc Property of Water-Based Dispersions is Fueling the Market Growth

6.3 Solvent-Based Dispersions

6.3.1 Consumption of Isocyanate is Likely to Decrease During the Forecast Period



7 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Pigment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic Pigments

7.2.1 Azo Pigments

7.2.1.1 Demand for Azo Pigments is Driven By Wide Use in Different Applications

7.2.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments

7.2.2.1 Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks are the Major Applications of Phthalocyanine Pigments

7.2.3 High-Performance Pigments

7.2.3.1 Excellent Lightfastness and Heat Stability Properties are Boosting the Demand for High-Performance Pigments

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Inorganic Pigments

7.3.1 Titanium Dioxide

7.3.1.1 Low Cost of Titanium Dioxide is Fueling Its Market Growth

7.3.2 Iron Oxide

7.3.2.1 Rise in Infrastructure Developments Will Drive the Demand for Iron Oxide

7.3.3 Carbon Black

7.3.3.1 Carbon Black is the Most Widely Used Inorganic Pigment Dispersion in Rubber and Plastic Applications

7.3.4 Others



8 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Automotive Coatings

8.2.1.1 Global Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Boost the Demand for Pigment Dispersions

8.2.2 Decorative Coatings

8.2.2.1 Rapid Growth in the Residential Construction Industry is Augmenting the Market Growth

8.2.3 Industrial Coatings

8.2.3.1 Growing Industrialization is Positively Influencing the Pigment Dispersions Market Growth

8.3 Inks

8.3.1 Growing Digital Printing Industry is Driving the Market in the Inks Application Segment

8.4 Plastics

8.4.1 Aesthetic Properties of Pigment Dispersions Have Increased the Demand in Plastics

8.5 Others



9 Pigment Dispersions Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Increasing Need for New Industrial and Commercial Building Construction is A Major Driver

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Growing Demand for High-Performance Pigments in the Automotive Industry is Facilitating the Market Growth

9.4 Packaging

9.4.1 Increasing Demand From Rigid and Flexible Packaging is Boosting the Market

9.5 Paper & Printing

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Paper in Developing Countries is Driving the Market

9.6 Textile

9.6.1 Rapid Change in the Fashion Industry is Expected to Spur the Demand

9.7 Others



10 Pigment Dispersions Market, By Region



Company Profiles



Archroma Management LLC

BASF

Cabot Corporation

Chromaflo

Chromatech Inc.

Clariant

DIC Corporation

Dowdupont Inc.

Dystar

Heubach GmbH

Lanxess

Penn Color

Pidilite

Rpm International Inc.

Sherwin-Williams

Solvay S.A.

Sudarshan Chemical

