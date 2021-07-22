Global Piling Sheets Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2027: A US$4.2 Billion Market by 2027
DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piling Sheets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Piling Sheets estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $774.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Piling Sheets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$774.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$927.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors Featured:
- American Steel Pipe
- ESC Group
- EVRAZ North America
- JFE
- Jianhua Construction Materials Group
- Meever
- Northwest Pipe Company
- Skyline Steel
- Tenaris
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
