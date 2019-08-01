Global Pizza Markets 2019-2023 - Accelerating Online Pizza Industry, Demand for Frozen Pizza 4.2.3 Expanding Topping Choices, Rising Preference for Gluten-Free, Growing Adoption of Social Media

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pizza Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pizza market is forecasted to reach US$233.26 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.17%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as growing urban population, escalating disposable income, increasing youth population, accelerating fast food pizza market and rising pizza franchisees are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by fluctuating pizza ingredients price and operational risk. A few notable trends include accelerating online pizza industry in developed economies, inclining demand for frozen pizza, expanding topping choices by pizza restaurants, rising preference for gluten-free pizza and growing adoption of social media advertising tools.



Depending upon the type of format opted by the pizza market player, this market can be segmented into three main segments; HDTA (Home Delivery/Take Away), full-service restaurant and fast food outlets. Presently, chained and independent operators are two popular pizza consumer food service (CFS) providers.



The fastest growing regional market is Europe owing to rising demand for frozen & gluten pizza in Norway & Sweden, increasing penetration of online pizza delivering companies in France and growing adoption of multiple sales channels by domestic pizza outlets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Pizza

1.3 Pizza Market by Format Distribution

1.4 Pizza Market by CFS Type



2. Global Pizza Market Analysis

2.1 Global Pizza Market Value

2.2 Global Pizza Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Pizza Market Value by Format

2.3.1 Global HDTA Pizza Market Value

2.3.2 Global HDTA Pizza Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global HDTA Pizza Market Value by Operators

2.3.4 Global Chained HDTA Pizza Market Value Forecast

2.3.5 Global Independent HDTA Pizza Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Pizza Market Value by Region



3. Regional Pizza Market Analysis

3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4 Latin America



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Urban Population

4.1.2 Escalating Disposable Income

4.1.3 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.4 Accelerating Fast Food Pizza Market

4.1.5 Rising Pizza Franchisees

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Accelerating Online Pizza Industry in Developed Economies

4.2.2 Inclining Demand for Frozen Pizza

4.2.3 Expanding Topping Choices by Pizza Restaurants

4.2.4 Rising Preference for Gluten-Free Pizza

4.2.5 Growing Adoption of Social Media Advertising Tools

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuating Pizza Ingredients Price

4.3.2 Operational Risk



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Pizza Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Chained Pizza Market Share Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - HDTA Pizza Market Share Comparison

5.2 Regional Pizza Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Regional Pizza Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Group S.A.

Orkla ASA

Papa John's International, Inc.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc.

