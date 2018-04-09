NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02838394



Summary

"Global Planned LNG Industry Outlook to 2022 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Planned Terminals", is a comprehensive report on the global planned LNG industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design LNG processing capacity (liquefaction/regasification) for all planned and announced LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2018-2022. The report provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional planned and announced LNG liquefaction and regasification capacities. The report also provides global and regional LNG liquefaction and regasification capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.



Scope

- Updated information relating to all planned LNG terminals

- Provides data from 2018 to 2022

- Capacity information of all liquefaction and regasification terminals

- Provides operator information for all planned terminals

- Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals across different regions globally.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all planned liquefaction and regasification terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor's LNG assets



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02838394



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-planned-lng-industry-outlook-to-2022---capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-planned-terminals-300626435.html