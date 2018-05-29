Global Plant Activators (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment) Market Report 2018-2023

The plant activators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, to reach a value of USD 878.38 Million by 2023 from USD 636.76 Million in 2018.

Plant activators are chemicals that induce plant defense responses to a broad spectrum of pathogens. They activate the defense genes in plants by providing signals via the signal transduction pathway mediated by salicylic acid. Since plant activators do not have any pesticide or antibiotic activity, their adverse effects on human health and the environment are minimal. In addition, since they do not interact directly with the pathogens, it is unlikely that plant pathogens develop resistance to these chemicals.



On the basis of source, the biological segment dominated the plant activators market in 2017. Biological plant activators play an important role in plant growth as they help improve nutrient use efficiency. Biological products are made from naturally occurring substances that can work alone as well as complement traditional methods of plant production and protection. Their benefits include improving crop nutrient, promoting growth & yield, and providing insect control and disease protection. The high cost of developing new chemical pesticides, increase in insect & weed resistance to chemical treatments, and high regulatory pressure to limit chemical usage with respect to ecosystem damage have contributed to the need for these biological products



On the basis of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share; this can be attributed to growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes which result in increased consumption of a wide variety of products, particularly fruits & vegetables. The rise in the production of fruits & vegetables results in an increased demand for plant activators. The high export potential of these products has also led to an increase in production levels. In North America and Europe, health concerns are driving the demand for organic fruits & vegetables, as consumers prefer healthier and more nutritious options in their diet.



On the basis of form, the plant activators market was led by the solutions segment in 2017. Solution compositions, also known as flowable concentrates, are mainly in the form of emulsifiable suspensions or soluble liquid concentrates. Solution formulations are mainly preferred as they do not cause dust formation on spraying, do not cause toxicity or flammability, provide high efficiency due to smaller particle size, and low packaging volume. Moreover, foliar spray is the most widely used mode of application owing to its ease of application and high effectiveness.



Europe accounted for the largest market share for plant activators in 2017. Owing to the decreasing agricultural land in Europe, optimization of available arable land has gained increasing importance in the region, which, in turn, drives the demand for plant growth regulators. Plant activators have been receiving wide-scale acceptance as they are expected to increase long-term agricultural productivity and help realize the goal of food self-adequacy.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Opportunities for Plant Activator Manufacturers

4.2 Plant Activators Market Size Growth Trend, By Region (KT)

4.3 Europe: Plant Activators Market, By Country & Type

4.4 Plant Activators Market, By Source



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Farm Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Heavy Crop Loss Due to Pest Attacks

5.2.1.3 Pest Resistance and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Measures

5.2.1.4 Evolution of Farming Practices & Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Product Availability

5.2.2.2 High Dependence on Chemical Products in Developing Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Investment in Agricultural Activities in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Limited Awareness Regarding Benefits of Plant Activators

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Plant Activators Market: Regulatory Framework



6 Plant Activators Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.1 Berries

6.2.2 Citrus Fruits

6.2.3 Pome Fruits

6.2.4 Root and Tuber Vegetables

6.2.5 Leafy Vegetables

6.2.6 Other Fruits & Vegetables

6.3 Cereals & Grains

6.3.1 Wheat

6.3.2 Rice

6.3.3 Corn

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.1 Cotton Seed

6.4.2 Soybean

6.4.3 Sunflower & Rapeseed

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Turf & Ornamentals



7 Plant Activators Market, By Mode of Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foliar Spray

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.4 Other Modes of Application



8 Plant Activators Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biological

8.3 Chemical



9 Plant Activators Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Solutions

9.3 Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules

9.4 Wettable Powders



10 Plant Activators Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.2 The Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Key Market Strategies

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Expansions & Investments

11.2.2 Investments & Expansions, 2016-2017

11.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.4 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

11.2.5 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Syngenta

12.3 Isagro S.P.A

12.4 BASF

12.5 Plant Health Care, Inc.

12.6 Arysta Lifescience

12.7 Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd

12.8 Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd

12.9 Certis USA

12.10 Gowan Company, LLC

12.11 Futureco Bioscience

12.12 NutriAg Inc.

12.13 Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vg43xv/global_plant?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-activators-foliar-spray-soil-treatment-market-report-2018-2023-300655844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

