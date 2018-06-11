GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunoglobulins, Albumins, Clotting Factors, Hyperimmune Globulins, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Inhibitors (A1PI), C1 Esterase Inhibitors, Primary Immune Deficiency (PID), Secondary Immune Deficiency (SID), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Cardiac & Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Haemophilia



Report Details

In 2017, the global plasma fractionation market was valued at $24bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the immunoglobulins submarket held 44.0% of the global plasma fractionation market.



- Global Plasma Fractionation market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by type of product:

- Immunoglobulins

- Albumins

- Clotting Factors

- Hyperimmune Globulins

- Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Inhibitors (A1PI)

- C-1

- Others

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by type of application:

- Primary Immune Deficiency (PID)

- Secondary Immune Deficiency (SID)

- Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

- Cardiac & Surgery

- Emergency Medicine

- Haemophilia

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by regional market:

- North America

- Europe

- Latin America

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by national market:

- US

- Canada

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

- Japan

- Rest of APAC

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the plasma fractionation industry:

- Biotest

- CSL

- Grifols

- Kedrion

- LFB

- OctaPharma

- Shire/Baxalta

- Others

- Our study gives qualitative analysis of the plasma fractionation market. It discusses factors that drive and restrain the market

- Type of plasma processed in Europe from 1996 ' 2012 (3-year increment) for non-profit organizations (source plasma vs recovered plasma, in thousand liters)

- Type of plasma processed in Europe from 1996 ' 2012 (3-year increment) for commercial companies (source plasma vs recovered plasma, in thousand liters)

- Cost of plasma protein in Canada by product

- Canadian plasma shipments for fractionation by source

- Immunoglobulin-monthly distribution and 12-month rolling average distribution (2016/2017) for: the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Finland, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland

- Albumin 5%-monthly distribution and 12-month rolling average distribution (2016/2017) for the US



