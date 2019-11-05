Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Report 2019: Market is Highly Fragmented with the Top Five Companies Accounting for Approx 12% of Market Share

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type, By Material (Polyethylene (PE); Polypropylene (PP)), By Technology (Injection Molding; Compression Molding), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is projected to cross $ 33 billion by 2024 on account of increasing utilization of plastic caps and closures in various end-user industries for packaging backed by high flexibility, durability and versatility offered by plastic.



Moreover, with the increasing trend of convenience packaging, the demand for plastic caps and closures is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Additionally, rising disposable income and trend of e-commerce shopping are further likely to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, strict policies pertaining to the use of plastic in various economies can act as challenge for the growth of the market.



The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market can be classified based on product type, material, technology and end-use industry. Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into screw-on caps, dispensing caps, among others. Screw-on caps segment is likely to command over 50% of the market share during the forecast period as these caps are cost-effective when compared with other counterparts and are tamper evident.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the 2018 and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during forecast period as well on account of surging population, rising per capita income and booming food & beverages industry in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market include Bericap Holdings, Berry Global, Crown Holdings, Silgan Holdings, AptarGroup, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Rexam PLC, Guala Closures Group, Bericap GmbH Co. & Kg, among others.



Caps and closures market is highly fragmented, with top five commanding for around 12% of the overall market share. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



The market is witnessing consolidation with a string of mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2019, AptarGroup launched closures made from recycled resin.



