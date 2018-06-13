NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Plastic Films



Plastic films are thin continuous polymeric materials used to separate areas or volumes, hold items, and act as barriers or printable surfaces. These films have high tensile strength and moisture barrier properties.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767930



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Plastic Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Plastic Films Market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of plastic films made of materials such as PE, BOPP, and BOPET.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AEP Industries

• Amcor

• Berry Global

• Jindal Poly Films

• RPC Group

• Sealed Air



Market driver

• Increased demand for hygienic flexible packaging materials from food industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Strict regulations for non-biodegradable plastic

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increased demand for specialty films and high-performance polymers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767930



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plastic-films-market-2018-2022-300665726.html