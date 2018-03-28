Global Plastic Pipes Strategic Market 2016-2024: Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plastic Pipes in Thousand Meters by the following Product Segments:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

Others

The report profiles 274 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A.G. Petzetakis S.A. ( Greece )

) Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Aliaxis SA ( Belgium )

) Amanco Brasil Ltda. ( Brazil )

) China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) Egeplast A. S ( Turkey )

) Finolex Industries Ltd ( India )

) Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd ( China )

) Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

IPEX, Inc. ( Canada )

) JM Eagle Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. ( USA )

) North American Pipe Corporation ( USA )

) Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)

Pipelife International GmbH ( Austria )

) Plastika AS ( Slovakia )

) Polypipe Plc (UK)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd ( Japan )

) Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Tessenderlo Group ( Belgium )

) Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Uponor Infra Oy ( Finland )

) Wavin N.V. ( The Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems

Outlook

Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas Sector

HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities

Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes

Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction

Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications



3. PIPES & MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Plastic Pipes

Features of Plastic Pipes

Common Applications of Plastic Piping Systems

Types of Plastic Pipe

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

Advantages of PVC Pipes

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes

Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipe

Polyethylene (PE)

HDPE Pipes

Polyethylene Corrugated Pipes

Polyethylene Marine Pipelines

PEX (Cross-linked Polyethylene)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Polybutylene (PB)

Key End-Use Markets

Water Supply/Distribution/Irrigation

Drainage Waste and Vent Applications

Oil/Natural Gas Transportation

Expanding Power Infrastructure Lends Traction

Telecommunications Industry - A Key Revenue Contributor



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS

Prince Pipes and Fittings Introduces CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes

Grupo Tigre Launches 80 CPVC Pipes for Marine and Oil and Gas Applications

IPEX Introduces New Diameters of NovaForm PVC Liner

Pipelife International Introduces New SoluForce High Temperature Pipe System

Hoa Sen Launches PP-R Heat-Resistant Plastic Pipe

Grupo Tigre Unveils Tigre Redux Sewage Line of Mineralized PVC Pipes

Performance Pipe Introduces New DriscoPlex Medium-Density Polyethylene Pipe

Lubrizon Teams up with Finolex Industries to Manufacture FlowGuard CPVC Pipes in India

Performance Pipe Introduces New High Temperature Polyethylene Pipe and Fittings

Molecor Launches New PVC-O TOM Pipe

DYKA Introduces World's First Bioplastic Piping System



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

HSIL to Double PVC Pipe Manufacturing Plant Capacity

HSIL to Commission Two New CPVC Pipes Manufacturing Plants

Wavin to Supply Stormwater Pipes for E18 Road Stretch

Prince Pipes Receives Regulatory Approval for IPO

Prakash Industries to Double Production Capacity of PVC Pipes

GF Piping Systems to Acquire Stake in Coteau-du-Lac

ADC Acquires Assets of Plastic Tubing Industries

Uponor to Expand PEX Pipe Manufacturing Capacity

Pipelife Turkey Commences New Drip Irrigation Pipe Extrusion Line

ADS Acquires DURASLOT

ADS Acquires Plastic Tubing Industries

TUBAO Bags Exclusive Licence for Manufacture of Weholite Pipes in France

WIG and Amiantit to Merge European Pipe Businesses

Ineos Acquires WL Plastics

Mexichem Acquires Vinyl Compounds Holdings

Uponor to Close PEX Pipe Production Site in Spain

Mexichem Acquires Gravenhurst Plastics

Vip Rubber Acquires Pipe Business of Excalibur Extrusions

HexelOne High-Pressure Pipe System Bags DVGW Certificate

GF Piping Systems Acquires PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia

CRI Pumps Opens a Plastic Pipe Plant at Hosur

Finolex Industries to Expand PVC Pipes Capacity

Aegion Acquires Underground Solutions Inc.



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 274 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 322)

The United States (56)

(56) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (170)

(170) France (4)

(4)

Germany (30)

(30)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (16)

(16)

Spain (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (99)

(99) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (67)

(Excluding Japan) (67) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (6)

(6) Africa (6)



