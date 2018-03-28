Global Plastic Pipes Strategic Market 2016-2024: Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Plastic Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plastic Pipes in Thousand Meters by the following Product Segments:
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes
- Polyethylene (PE) Pipes
- Polypropylene (PP) Pipes
- Others
The report profiles 274 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A.G. Petzetakis S.A. (Greece)
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
- Amanco Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Egeplast A. S (Turkey)
- Finolex Industries Ltd (India)
- Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)
- Future Pipe Industries (UAE)
- IPEX, Inc. (Canada)
- JM Eagle Company, Inc. (USA)
- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
- National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (USA)
- North American Pipe Corporation (USA)
- Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)
- Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
- Plastika AS (Slovakia)
- Polypipe Plc (UK)
- Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)
- Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd (Japan)
- Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
- Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- Uponor Infra Oy (Finland)
- Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Plastic Evolves as a Vital Material for Pipeline Systems
Outlook
Plastic Pipes Demand in Emerging Markets Remains Strong
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth
Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth
PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations
Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand
Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas Sector
HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications
Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations
Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities
Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes
Demand on Rise for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Pipes
Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Replacement Demand Drives Growth Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Growth Prospects
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction
Coiled Polyethylene Pipes in Telecommunication Applications
3. PIPES & MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market
Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth
Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment
Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Plastic Pipes
Features of Plastic Pipes
Common Applications of Plastic Piping Systems
Types of Plastic Pipe
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes
Advantages of PVC Pipes
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes
Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipe
Polyethylene (PE)
HDPE Pipes
Polyethylene Corrugated Pipes
Polyethylene Marine Pipelines
PEX (Cross-linked Polyethylene)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
Polybutylene (PB)
Key End-Use Markets
Water Supply/Distribution/Irrigation
Drainage Waste and Vent Applications
Oil/Natural Gas Transportation
Expanding Power Infrastructure Lends Traction
Telecommunications Industry - A Key Revenue Contributor
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS
Prince Pipes and Fittings Introduces CORFIT Double Wall Corrugated Pipes
Grupo Tigre Launches 80 CPVC Pipes for Marine and Oil and Gas Applications
IPEX Introduces New Diameters of NovaForm PVC Liner
Pipelife International Introduces New SoluForce High Temperature Pipe System
Hoa Sen Launches PP-R Heat-Resistant Plastic Pipe
Grupo Tigre Unveils Tigre Redux Sewage Line of Mineralized PVC Pipes
Performance Pipe Introduces New DriscoPlex Medium-Density Polyethylene Pipe
Lubrizon Teams up with Finolex Industries to Manufacture FlowGuard CPVC Pipes in India
Performance Pipe Introduces New High Temperature Polyethylene Pipe and Fittings
Molecor Launches New PVC-O TOM Pipe
DYKA Introduces World's First Bioplastic Piping System
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
HSIL to Double PVC Pipe Manufacturing Plant Capacity
HSIL to Commission Two New CPVC Pipes Manufacturing Plants
Wavin to Supply Stormwater Pipes for E18 Road Stretch
Prince Pipes Receives Regulatory Approval for IPO
Prakash Industries to Double Production Capacity of PVC Pipes
GF Piping Systems to Acquire Stake in Coteau-du-Lac
ADC Acquires Assets of Plastic Tubing Industries
Uponor to Expand PEX Pipe Manufacturing Capacity
Pipelife Turkey Commences New Drip Irrigation Pipe Extrusion Line
ADS Acquires DURASLOT
ADS Acquires Plastic Tubing Industries
TUBAO Bags Exclusive Licence for Manufacture of Weholite Pipes in France
WIG and Amiantit to Merge European Pipe Businesses
Ineos Acquires WL Plastics
Mexichem Acquires Vinyl Compounds Holdings
Uponor to Close PEX Pipe Production Site in Spain
Mexichem Acquires Gravenhurst Plastics
Vip Rubber Acquires Pipe Business of Excalibur Extrusions
HexelOne High-Pressure Pipe System Bags DVGW Certificate
GF Piping Systems Acquires PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia
CRI Pumps Opens a Plastic Pipe Plant at Hosur
Finolex Industries to Expand PVC Pipes Capacity
Aegion Acquires Underground Solutions Inc.
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 274 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 322)
- The United States (56)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (170)
- France (4)
- Germany (30)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (16)
- Spain (9)
- Rest of Europe (99)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (67)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45hwfb/global_plastic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plastic-pipes-strategic-market-2016-2024-innovations-and-technology-advancements-drive-market-growth-300620908.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article