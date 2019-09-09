Global Plastic Processing Machinery Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections 2019-2023
Sep 09, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Processing Machinery: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of plastic processing machinery used in various industry applications. The market is broken down by product types, by plastic type, industry applications and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, industry application, and regional market.
Injection molding is considered to be the most versatile plastic processing machinery. Blow molding machines are particularly useful for economically manufacturing hollow one-piece objects in huge volumes, since the process can create uniform, thin walled containers very quickly. Extrusion molding is ideal for manufacturing parts in high-volume with continuous length and uniform cross-sections.
Compression molding often uses advanced composites for the plastic material, the process yields stronger and more durable parts. Rotational molding machinery is mainly is used to make hollow articles. The process does not require pressure which makes it inexpensive as it will require short production runs for molding.
The increasing demand for processed food and beverages, followed by increasing requirements for packaging, is fueling the overall growth in plastics processing machinery market. The increasing demand for plastics in a variety of applications is expected to fuel growth of the plastic processing machinery global market. Accuracy, reliability, and energy efficiency play an important role in the growth of plastic processing machinery global market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for plastic processing machinery. It explains the major market drivers of the plastic processing machinery global market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the plastic processing machinery market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the plastic processing machinery industry globally.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for plastic processing machinery
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion of technology background, significant drivers and current trends
- Information on current products and innovations in key types of plastic processing machinery
- Description of applications of plastic processing machinery in packaging, construction, automotive and FMCG industry
- Briefing about impact of plastics on environment and humans and assessment of stringent environmental regulations
- Profiles of the major players in the market, including Husky Injection Molding Systems, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba Machine and Haitian International Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type
- Blow Molding Machinery
- Compression Molding Machinery
- Extrusion Molding Machinery
- Injection Molding Machinery
- Rotational Molding Machinery
- Others
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Application
- Packaging Industry
- Construction and Infrastructure Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Electronic and Electrical Goods
- Agriculture
- Others
- Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyurethane (PUR)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery
- Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Product Type
- Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery by Application
- Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Region
- Global Market for Plastic Processing Machinery, by Plastic Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Injection Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Blow Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Extrusion Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Compression Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Rotational Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Molding Machinery, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Product Type
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Application
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Injection Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Blow Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Extrusion Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Compression Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Rotational Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Molding Machinery, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Packaging, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Construction and Infrastructure, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Automotive, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Electronic and Electrical Goods, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Agriculture, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Applications, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polypropylene, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyurethane, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyvinyl chloride, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polyethylene Terephthalate, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Polystyrene, by Region
- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market for Other Plastic Type, by Region
Chapter 5 Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Plastics in Key End-Use Industries
- Emergence of Extrusion Coating in Packaging Industry
- The Advent of Plasticulture
- Advanced Process Control and Monitoring System for Injection Molding
- Augmented Demand for Processed Food and Beverages Driving Packaging Industry
- Challenges
- Impact of Plastics on Environment and Humans
- Stringent Environmental Regulations
Chapter 6 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc.
- Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc.
- Arburg Gmbh+Co Kg
- Bekum-Maschinenfabriken Gmbh
- Berlyn Ecm Inc.
- Brampton Engineering Inc.
- Brown Machine Group Holdings Llc
- Brueckner Group Gmbh
- Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.
- Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd.
- Crown Machine Uwp Inc.
- Davis-Standard Llc
- Engel Holding Gmbh
- Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- G.N. Plastics Co Ltd.
- Graham Engineering Corp.
- Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Guangzhou Borch Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Haitian International Holdings Ltd.
- Hillenbrand Inc.
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Intype Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- The Japan Steel Works Ltd.
- Kautex Maschinenbau Gmbh
- Kraussmaffei Technologies Gmbh
- Macro Engineering & Technology Inc.
- Milacron Holdings Corp.
- Nan Rong Mechanical Co. Ltd.
- Negri Bossi S.P.A.
- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Nissei Asb Machine Co. Ltd.
- Queens Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Reifenhauser Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik
- Sencorp Inc.
- Sidel Group
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Sunningdale Tech Ltd.
- Thai Hydraulic Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc42oo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article