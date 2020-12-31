Global Plastic Recycling Market Report 2020: Historical Years, 2015-2018 / Base Year, 2019 / Estimated Year, 2020 / Forecast Period, 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS) and Others), by Source, by Method, by Company, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plastic Recycling Market is projected to grow from an estimated $85 billion in 2020 to $110 billion by 2025.

The Global Plastic Recycling Market is driven by rising inclination towards recycled plastics over virgin plastics because of high pollution caused by the plastics when disposed in oceans or other water bodies. In addition to this, energy saving benefits during the production of recycled plastics are positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing research activities in order to find an effective method of recycling plastic waste all around the world is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Plastic Recycling Market is segmented based on type, source, method, end-user, company and region. In terms of type, the plastic recycling market is categorized into polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene and others. On account of easy and cost-efficient recycling process of polyethylene, the polyethylene category accounts for the largest market share among all the types of plastics.

In terms of end-use industry, the plastic recycling industry is categorized into packaging, building & construction, textile, automotive, electrical & electronics and others. Out of these, the packaging industry was the largest among all the end-use industries in the Global Plastic Recycling Market as the recycled plastics are being widely used in the food and beverage packaging owing to growing technological advancements.

Major players operating in the plastic recycling market include Veolia Group, Suez SA, Republic Services Inc., Waste Connections Inc., B&J Parr, KW Plastics, BASF SE, Borealis AG, B. Schoenberg & Co., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Dupoint Teijin Films, Custom Polymers Inc. and others.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

