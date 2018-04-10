NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Plastomers



Plastomers or polyolefin plastomers (POP) are a class of high-performance polymers. The uniqueness of this plastic lies in their toughness, clarity, and excellent sealability, which is a result of their molecular build up. They are low-density with narrow composition distribution and narrow molecular weight distribution.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Plastomers Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market encompasses key applications of plastomers such as food packaging films, polymer modification, automotive, non-food packaging films, wires and cables, stretch and shrink films, and others.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Borealis

• DowDuPont

• Exxon Mobil

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• SABIC



Market driver

• Growing demand from emerging regions

Market challenge

• High threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Rise of new entrants in the market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



