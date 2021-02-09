Global Playing Cards and Board Games Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Playing Cards And Board Games Market - By Product (Playing Cards, Board Games) Market By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the playing cards and board games market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018, considering 2019 as the base year, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



The study includes drivers and restraints for the playing cards and board games market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the playing cards and board games market on a global level.



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the playing cards and board games market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the playing cards and board games market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view on the playing cards and board games market by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global playing cards and board games market.



Key players profiled in the report include Games Workshop Group PLC, NECA/WizKids LLC, IELLO USA LLC., Grey Fox Games, Disney, Buffalo Games, UNIVERSITY GAMES, Delan Service, LongPack Games, and Boda Games, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market, 2016 - 2026, (USD Million)

2.2 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Snapshot

Chapter 3 Playing Cards and Board Games Market - Global Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Findings

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Drivers

3.5 Market Restraints

3.5.1 Restraints for Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Impact Analysis

3.5.2 Restraint Analysis

3.6 Opportunities

3.6.1 Opportunity Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.8.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product

3.8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.8.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter 4 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company Market Share Analysis, 2016 (Subject to Data Availability)

4.2 Company Price Trend Analysis, 2016

Chapter 5 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market - Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Product Segment Overview

5.1.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Volume Share, by Product, 2016 and 2019

5.2 Playing Cards

5.3 Board Games

Chapter 6 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market - Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Distribution Channel Segment Overview

6.1.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Volume Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2026

6.2 Offline

6.3 Online

Chapter 7 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market - Regional Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Regional Overview

7.1.1 Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Volume Share by Region, 2014 and 2022

Chapter 8 Company Profile

8.1 Games Workshop Group PLC

8.2 NECA/WizKids LLC

8.3 IELLO USA LLC.

8.4 Grey Fox Games

8.5 Disney

8.6 Buffalo Games

8.7 UNIVERSITY GAMES

8.8 Delan Service

8.9 LongPack Games

8.10 Boda Games

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ish166



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

