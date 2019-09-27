Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2018-2027
Sep 27, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Tube System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pneumatic Tube System market accounted for $1.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
High adoption of cost-effective solutions and increasing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high installation and switching cost are hindering the market growth.
Pneumatic cylinders otherwise called case pipelines are utilized to push round and hollow compartments through systems of cylinders with the assistance of packed air or by halfway vacuum. These are utilized for transportation of strong articles, in contrast to the customary pipelines, that transport liquid.
Based on End User, the Commercial segment is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to growing technological advancement and demand for automation in logistics. By geography, Asia Pacific region is growing in emerging countries due to rising number of clinical research activities and growing government expenditure on medical and healthcare facilities in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Three-Phase
5.3 Single Phase
6 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Semi-Automatic
6.3 Fully Automatic
7 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Systems & Services
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.3 Pneumatic Tube Systems
8 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Configuration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Multiline System
8.3 Point-To-Point System
8.4 Single-Line System
9 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Banks
9.2.2 Logistics and Warehouses
9.2.3 Retails
9.2.4 Transport
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Recycling Facilities
9.3.2 Manufacturing Plants
9.3.3 Foundries
9.4 Medical and Healthcare
9.4.1 Pharmacies
9.4.2 Laboratories
9.4.3 Hospitals
9.5 Entertainment Industry
9.6 Other End Users
9.6.1 Government - Municipal Bodies
9.6.2 Distribution
10 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Aerocom Systems Inc.
12.2 Air Link International Ltd.
12.3 Air-Log International GmbH
12.4 Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc.
12.5 Eagle Pneumatic Inc.
12.6 Hanter Ingenjrsteknik AB
12.7 Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH
12.8 Kelly Systems
12.9 Lamson Group
12.10 Oppent S.p.A.
12.11 Pevco Systems Inc.
12.12 Sumetzberger
12.13 Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)
12.14 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie
12.15 Zip Pneumatics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2q6gb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article