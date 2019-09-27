Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Tube System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pneumatic Tube System market accounted for $1.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



High adoption of cost-effective solutions and increasing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high installation and switching cost are hindering the market growth.



Pneumatic cylinders otherwise called case pipelines are utilized to push round and hollow compartments through systems of cylinders with the assistance of packed air or by halfway vacuum. These are utilized for transportation of strong articles, in contrast to the customary pipelines, that transport liquid.



Based on End User, the Commercial segment is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to growing technological advancement and demand for automation in logistics. By geography, Asia Pacific region is growing in emerging countries due to rising number of clinical research activities and growing government expenditure on medical and healthcare facilities in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Three-Phase

5.3 Single Phase



6 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-Automatic

6.3 Fully Automatic



7 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Systems & Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.3 Pneumatic Tube Systems



8 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By System Configuration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multiline System

8.3 Point-To-Point System

8.4 Single-Line System



9 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Banks

9.2.2 Logistics and Warehouses

9.2.3 Retails

9.2.4 Transport

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Recycling Facilities

9.3.2 Manufacturing Plants

9.3.3 Foundries

9.4 Medical and Healthcare

9.4.1 Pharmacies

9.4.2 Laboratories

9.4.3 Hospitals

9.5 Entertainment Industry

9.6 Other End Users

9.6.1 Government - Municipal Bodies

9.6.2 Distribution



10 Global Pneumatic Tube System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aerocom Systems Inc.

12.2 Air Link International Ltd.

12.3 Air-Log International GmbH

12.4 Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc.

12.5 Eagle Pneumatic Inc.

12.6 Hanter Ingenjrsteknik AB

12.7 Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH

12.8 Kelly Systems

12.9 Lamson Group

12.10 Oppent S.p.A.

12.11 Pevco Systems Inc.

12.12 Sumetzberger

12.13 Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

12.14 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie

12.15 Zip Pneumatics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2q6gb



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

