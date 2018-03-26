Global POC Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 - Paradigm Shift Towards Non-Invasive Products

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global POC Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global POC blood glucose monitoring devices market to grow at a USD 2,036.4 million during the period 2018-2022.
Global POC Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Paradigm shift towards non-invasive products. The non-invasive POC blood glucose monitoring devices are hand-held devices that offer numerous benefits over finger prick glucose test such. Non-invasive POC blood glucose monitoring helps to avoid finger prick, which is a convenient, easy to read large number display. Moreover, it can track patient compliance, and multiple test can help to provide adequate therapeutic decisions by healthcare providers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Public and private initiatives to reduce diabetic cases. There is an increasing case of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, which affects individual's ability to turn food into energy. Diabetes is of three types: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy). According to CDC, as on 2017, approximately 30.3 million individuals residing in the US have diabetes, and more than 95% of these diabetic patients have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is caused owing to several factors such as heredity, obesity, unhealthy diet, and sedentary lifestyle.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost associated with diabetes management. Majority of POC blood glucose monitoring devices manufactured by various global and local players are cost-efficient. However, the cost associated with diabetes management in high, leading to out of -pocket expenditure for consumables used in POC blood glucose monitoring devices. Consumables such as blood glucose test strips, reagents, and cassettes are expensive and are required for daily usage. An invasive device such as lancet is bought separately along with the POC blood monitoring devices, leading to additional cost incurred.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- ARKRAY
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories
- Home care settings
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- POC blood glucose monitoring devices market in Americas
- POC blood glucose monitoring devices market in EMEA
- POC blood glucose monitoring devices market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Paradigm shift towards non-invasive products
- Increase in online product sales
- Product bundling
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4klc4/global_poc_blood?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-poc-blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-2018-2022---paradigm-shift-towards-non-invasive-products-300619426.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article