Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2023 by Product & Service, Application, Technology, End User

The global point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1440.2 Million in 2023 from USD 725.5 Million in 2018, at CAGR of 14.7%.

POC molecular diagnostics are point-of-care setting devices used by healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose various diseases in humans.

In this report, the POC molecular diagnostics market has been categorized by product & service, applications, technology, end user, and region.

The market is broadly segmented into instruments, assays & kits, and services & software based on the basis of products & services. The assays & kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the applications, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), oncology, hepatitis, and other applications (meningococcal meningitis, malaria, Herpes Simplex Virus, Ebola, Zika virus).



The respiratory diseases application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of influenza and TB, technological advancements in diagnostic tests, and the growing preference towards POC molecular diagnostics.



By technology, the POC molecular diagnostics market is segmented into RT-PCR, INAAT, and others technologies. In 2018, the RT-PCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of RT-PCR in proteomics and genomics and access to portable, easy-to-use devices.



In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global POC molecular diagnostics market followed by Europe. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of CLIA product approvals, and rising government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of this market in North America.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing initiatives by market players, rising demand for influenza A/B tests, and increasing patient population base in this region are the key factors driving this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: APAC POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology and Product

4.3 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

4.4 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Worldwide Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Clia-Waived Molecular POC Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies Significantly Increase the Product Launch Cycle

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing R&D Activities in Molecular Diagnostic Testing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Penetration of POC Molecular Diagnostic Tests in China, India, and Brazil



6 Point-of-Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Respiratory Diseases

6.1.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

6.1.3 Hospital-Acquired Infections

6.1.4 Oncology

6.1.5 Hepatitis

6.1.6 Other Applications



7 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 RT -PCR

7.3 INAAT

7.4 Other Technologies



8 Point-of-Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Assays & Kits

8.3 Instruments/Analyzers

8.4 Software & Services



9 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physician Offices

9.3 Hospital Emergency Departments & Intensive Care Units

9.4 Research Institutes

9.5 Other End Users



10 Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profile

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Biomrieux Sa

12.4 Roche Diagnostics

12.5 Quidel

12.6 Meridian Bioscience

12.7 Mesa Biotech

12.8 Genepoc

12.9 DxNA

12.10 Atlas Genetics

12.11 Spartan Bioscience

12.12 Biocartis



