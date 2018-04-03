Global Point-of-Care Testing Market 2017-2026 - Rise in the Geriatric Population & Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Expected to Boost the Demand

The global POCT market was estimated at $13.87 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow over $23.92 billion by 2026.

The rise in the geriatric population along with the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for POCT devices and drive growth of the global market. The POCT devices are portable, have quick Turn Around Time (TAT) and are easy to use which makes them more attractive for the end users, thereby increasing their demand and usage.

The global healthcare scenario is witnessing unprecedented epidemiological and demographic changes rapidly. These changes are due to the increasing geriatric population as well as the rising prevalence of diseases. As per the WHO statistics, the global elderly population (aged 65 years and over) was 562 million in 2012 and it rose by 55 million in 2015.

The prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases has been increasing as well. It was estimated by WHO that the global prevalence of diabetes increased to 8.5% in adults over the age of 18 years in 2014 from 4.7% in 1980. Thus, the rising prevalence of diseases has led to increased morbidity and mortality thereby increasing the demand for better treatment and diagnostic services. Diagnosis is the very first and important step of treating any ailment. These factors have led to advancement in the field of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). With the advancement of technology, the field of IVD is evolving with the development of various devices which are minimally invasive as well as have better precision and accuracy.

The POCT market includes product types, such as devices/ instruments, accessories/ consumables and software & other solutions. The market consists of various types of devices for different therapeutics application, such as blood glucose monitoring, infectious diseases, blood gas & electrolytes, anticoagulant management, pregnancy & fertility, substance abuse, urinalysis, cardiac markers, lipids, HbA1C, tumor/cancer markers and several others.

These devices are being used for the rapid diagnosis of disease conditions for the early detection and management of the disease. The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, and the key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the POCT market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the POCT market. The market has been segmented into product', application', end users' and geographical regions'. The report offers the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

This research report aims at answering questions related to various aspects of the global market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global POCT market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global POCT market?

How did the POCT market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the market shares of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global POCT market in 2017 and 2026?

How will each segment of the global POCT market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What will be the growth rate of the Blood Glucose Monitoring devices during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the POCT market?

How has the market been segmented based on application? Which application segment has the largest share, and growth rate in the POCT market?

What is the growth rate of tumor marker POCT devices/ tests?

How the homecare segment among end users will grow from 2017 to 2026?

Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of the POCT devices during the forecast period?



