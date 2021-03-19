Global Political Organizations, Unions and Associations Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Organizations, Unions and Associations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global political organizations, unions and associations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global political organizations, unions and associations market is expected to grow from $331.57 billion in 2020 to $345.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $432.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the political organizations, unions and associations? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Political Organizations, Unions and Associations market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider political organizations, unions and associations market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The political organizations, unions and associations market section of the report gives context. It compares the political organizations, unions and associations market with other segments of the civic services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, political organizations, unions and associations indicators comparison.

Major companies in the political organizations, unions and associations market include Southern Baptist churches; Democratic Party; Republican Party; G8 Education and The Salvation Army.



The political organizations, unions and associations market consists of sales of political, union and association services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that promote a political platform or set of policies or the civic and social interests of their members. They include civic and social organizations, business associations, professional organizations, labor unions and similar labor organizations, political organizations, and other similar organizations. These organizations may also operate social establishments such as bars and restaurants for their members. The political organizations, unions and associations market is segmented into civic and social organizations; business associations; professional organizations; labor unions and similar labor organizations; political organizations; and other political organizations, unions and associations.



North America was the largest region in the global political organizations, unions and associations market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global political organizations, unions and associations market. Africa was the smallest region in the global political organizations, unions and associations market.



Social media is being increasingly adopted by political organizations, unions and associations. Social media offers an instant way to measure the strength and influence of a political unit or a union by the number of followers in various social media such as Twitter, Facebook etc. Several large and small political organizations, unions and associations are increasingly adopting social media to instantly update their followers about issues and news and also take inputs from members. Several individuals are depending on social media for updates from political organizations, associations and individuals.



