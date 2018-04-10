Global Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Therapeutics Pipeline Report 2017 by Phase, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Company

meThe study analyzed that the polycystic kidney disease (PKD) therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 16 drug candidates in different stages of development.

According to research findings, most of the drug candidates of the PKD are being developed to be administered by the oral route.

Many pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development of therapeutic compounds by overcoming the challenges, that are effective in the treatment of PKD. They are focusing on developing the maximum drug candidates in the Pre-Clinical and Discovery stage of development. The pipeline consists of approximately eight drug candidates in the Pre-Clinical stage. GLG Pharma is in the process of developing two drug candidates in Pre-Clinical stage.



Novatarg Pharmaceuticals, received $3.2 million funding by Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), a part of governmental agencies of National Institutes of Health, to further conduct clinical study in PKD. Novatarg Pharmaceuticals, is in the process of research and development activities of NT 1044. Through the funding, NovaTarg Pharmaceuticals had further planned to progress drug candidates for PKD and type II diabetes mellitus. In addition, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is also supporting the pharmaceutical companies to conduct clinical study and research on PKD to improve patient health.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of PKD therapeutics include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., and XORTX Pharma Corp.



Report Segmentation



By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Drivers

4.3 Key Barriers

4.4 Polycystic Kidney Diseases Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 5. Polycystic Kidney Diseases Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)

5.1 Filed: Drug profiles

5.2 Phase II: Drug profiles

5.3 Phase I: Drug profiles

5.4 Pre-Clinical: Drug profiles

5.5 Discovery: Drug profiles

5.6 Inactive: Drug profiles



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis

6.1 Clinical Trials by Region

6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2 SWOT Analysis of Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Exelixis, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

XORTX Pharma Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqjr76/global_polycystic?w=5

