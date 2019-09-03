Global Polyethylene Extrusion Market to 2024: Steady Adoption of Bio-Based PE Material in Plastic Processing

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyethylene Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyethylene is the most common used plastic material and is extruded into a variety of tubes. Burgeoning use of PE extrusion in packaging, bottles, and food containers is driving the PE extrusion market growth.

However, ban on single-use plastic in many countries is restraining the demand for PE based bags, and straws which is significantly impacting the PE extrusion market growth. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period on account of steady adoption of bio-based PE material in plastic processing.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are:



Eaton

SFR Industries

PBS Plastics

Condale Plastic Ltd.

Blackwell Plastics

Sigma Plastics Group

HPE Plastic Extrusion Solutions

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Crescent Plastics Incorporated

Epsotech



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Polyethylene Extrusion Market By Form

5.1. Hdpe

5.2. Ldpe

5.3. Lldpe



6. Polyethylene Extrusion Market By End-User Industry

6.1. Construction

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Others



7. Polyethylene Extrusion Market By Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East And Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players



9. Company Profiles



