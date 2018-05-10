GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. The market growth is majorly being propelled by growing applications of PET in bottled water, ready to eat foods and technological innovation and advancement in packaging through weight reduction.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391564



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global market for PET is segmented on the basis of its applications for films & sheets, bottles, and packaging.At present, the bottles segment leads the applications.



The potential of PET market to enter the beer bottle industry could open new doorways for the market to expand. However, factors like stringent rules and regulations and low PET recycling rates due to high contamination could restrict the market development.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World are the regions in which the global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented.The Asia-Pacific PET market is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, owing to the high demand for bottled water in the region.



Premiumization of PET is also encouraging this market's progress.The Europe PET market is expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



PET, generally finds application in packaging bottles for effervescent drinks in this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is brimming with established companies like Basf Se, Armacell International S.A, Diab Group, Dsm, Dow Chemical Company, Du Pont, Gerresheimer, Eastman Chemical Company,Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Lotte Chemical, Laxness Corporation, M&G Chemicals, RTP Company, Pet Power B.V, and Toray Industries.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391564



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-forecast-2018-2026-300646392.html