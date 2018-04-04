Global Polyimide Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 3M, Arakawa Chemical Industries, DowDuPont, Kaneka, Mitsui Chemicals & Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polyimide Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 10% by 2022
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyimide films market based on application such as electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The electrical and electronics application segment accounted for the major share of polyimide films market till 2022. This is mainly due to their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures and usage as standard electrical insulation material.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rising purchasing power, growing automotive sector will drive the polyimide sheet market growth in the region.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global polyimide films market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polyimide films market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global polyimide films market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polyimide films market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polyimide films market?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global polyimide films market by electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global polyimide films market by automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global polyimide films market by aerospace - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global polyimide films market by other applications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices
- Increasing photovoltaic (PV) applications
- Increasing manufacturing capacities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wkddjz/global_polyimide?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyimide-films-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-3m-arakawa-chemical-industries-dowdupont-kaneka-mitsui-chemicals--saint-gobain-300624470.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article