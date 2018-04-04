Global Polyimide Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 3M, Arakawa Chemical Industries, DowDuPont, Kaneka, Mitsui Chemicals & Saint-Gobain

The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 10% by 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyimide films market based on application such as electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The electrical and electronics application segment accounted for the major share of polyimide films market till 2022. This is mainly due to their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures and usage as standard electrical insulation material.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rising purchasing power, growing automotive sector will drive the polyimide sheet market growth in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global polyimide films market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polyimide films market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global polyimide films market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polyimide films market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polyimide films market?



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global polyimide films market by electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global polyimide films market by automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global polyimide films market by aerospace - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global polyimide films market by other applications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices

Increasing photovoltaic (PV) applications

Increasing manufacturing capacities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX



