Global Polymer Dispersion Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Dow Chemical, BASF, Solvay, Wacker Chemie, Eastman and Lanxess Amongst Others

The global polymer dispersion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the polymer dispersion market looks promising with opportunities in the decorative & protective coating, paper, carpet & fabric, printing ink, and adhesive & sealant markets.



Some of the features of 'Global Polymer Dispersions Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global polymer dispersions market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by resin type, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global polymer dispersions market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, polymer dispersions in the global polymer dispersions market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polymer dispersions market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polymer dispersions market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polymer dispersions market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polymer dispersions market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polymer dispersions market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the polymer dispersions market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this polymer dispersions market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polymer dispersions area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, polymer dispersions market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polymer Dispersions Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type:

3.3.1: Acrylic Dispersions

3.3.2: Vinyl Dispersions

3.3.3: Polyurethane Dispersions

3.3.4: SB Dispersions

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Application:

3.4.1: Decorative & Protective Coating

3.4.2: Paper

3.4.3: Carpet & Fabrics

3.4.4: Printing Ink

3.4.5: Adhesives & Sealants

3.4.6: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Region

4.2: North American Polymer Dispersions Market

4.2.1: Market by Resin Type: Acrylic Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, Polyurethane Dispersions, SB Dispersions, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Applications: Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Carpet & Fabrics, Printing Ink, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Polymer Dispersions Market

4.4: APAC Polymer Dispersions Market

4.5: ROW Polymer Dispersions Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polymer Dispersions Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polymer Dispersions Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.3: Synthomer PLC.

7.4: Eastman Chemical Company

7.5: Solvay SA

7.6: Covestro AG

7.7: Huntsman International LLC.

7.8: Lanxess

7.9: Michelman, Inc.

7.10: DOW Chemical Company

7.11: Wacker Chemie AG



