Global Polymer Dispersion Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Dow Chemical, BASF, Solvay, Wacker Chemie, Eastman and Lanxess Amongst Others
The "Polymer Dispersion Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polymer dispersion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the polymer dispersion market looks promising with opportunities in the decorative & protective coating, paper, carpet & fabric, printing ink, and adhesive & sealant markets.
Some of the features of 'Global Polymer Dispersions Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
- Market size estimates: Global polymer dispersions market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application
- Segmentation analysis: Global market size by resin type, application, and region
- Regional analysis: Global polymer dispersions market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for polymer dispersions in the global polymer dispersions market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, polymer dispersions in the global polymer dispersions market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
- Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polymer dispersions market?
- Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polymer dispersions market?
- Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polymer dispersions market?
- Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polymer dispersions market and the reasons behind them?
- Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polymer dispersions market?
- Q.8 What are the new developments in the polymer dispersions market? Which companies are leading these developments?
- Q.9 Who are the major players in this polymer dispersions market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
- Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polymer dispersions area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
- Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, polymer dispersions market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Polymer Dispersions Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type:
3.3.1: Acrylic Dispersions
3.3.2: Vinyl Dispersions
3.3.3: Polyurethane Dispersions
3.3.4: SB Dispersions
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Application:
3.4.1: Decorative & Protective Coating
3.4.2: Paper
3.4.3: Carpet & Fabrics
3.4.4: Printing Ink
3.4.5: Adhesives & Sealants
3.4.6: Other
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Region
4.2: North American Polymer Dispersions Market
4.2.1: Market by Resin Type: Acrylic Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, Polyurethane Dispersions, SB Dispersions, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Applications: Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Carpet & Fabrics, Printing Ink, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Polymer Dispersions Market
4.4: APAC Polymer Dispersions Market
4.5: ROW Polymer Dispersions Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polymer Dispersions Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polymer Dispersions Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polymer Dispersions Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: BASF SE
7.2: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
7.3: Synthomer PLC.
7.4: Eastman Chemical Company
7.5: Solvay SA
7.6: Covestro AG
7.7: Huntsman International LLC.
7.8: Lanxess
7.9: Michelman, Inc.
7.10: DOW Chemical Company
7.11: Wacker Chemie AG
