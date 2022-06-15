Global Polymeric Foams Markets Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Major Players - Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the global market for polymeric foams and analyzes global market trends, with the base year as 2021 and estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for 2022 and 2027.

As it adapts to new legislation and shifting consumer tastes, the foam industry is undergoing unprecedented change and growth. Increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy conservation are among the factors driving growth.



Rising demand from the world's automotive and packaging industries is being driven by increased construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.



With volatile raw material prices and a growing public awareness of environmental concerns, growth in the foam market is expected to be somewhat restrained in the coming years. As a result, some industry players are focusing on the development of bio-based foams. Such foams have been around for a while.

However, in an era of "greener" products and processes, their popularity is growing. Today, bio-based foams are used in commercial and residential furniture, such as mattresses. Bio-derived natural materials have the potential to be used in the production of "greener" polyurethane foams.



Companies all over the world are adjusting to this shift. The combination of bio and petrochemicals presents both challenges and opportunities. The combination has resulted in a new chemistry. The majority of the new crossover systems push the limits of existing petrochemical-based foams. These new foams are simpler to work with and are more easily made flame-resistant and adapt more easily to new techniques that reduce chemical emissions in automobiles and buildings.



Asia-Pacific is the leader in the market, by region. Not surprising, given its sizable and growing population representing a diverse market of end users and end-user industries. The Asia-Pacific region is also a promising market for high-heat foams, which are commonly used in sports and leisure applications.

Demand from developing countries such as Brazil and India has contributed to the rapid growth of high-heat foam. as well as rising demand from industries such as automotive and aerospace, where it is widely used as insulation and carpet underlay, among other things.



Building and construction, packaging and Furniture/furnishings account for the highest market share in 2021. This growth is based on various key factors such as technological advancements, innovation and the availability of wide-ranging polyurethane products for automotive, furniture, electronics, biomedical, footwear and construction applications.

Further, product launches, expansions, partnerships and agreements will boost growth in the coming years. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the foams market include favourable government regulations, growing demand from emerging countries and huge economic growth in major end-user industries such as healthcare, construction, etc.



In terms of resin type, polyurethane accounted for the highest share in the global polymeric foams market in 2021. Polyurethane is a versatile material that can be converted into various forms such as thermosetting plastics, thermoplastics and synthetic rubber (elastomers). These are made from monomer units of urethane (carbamate). Polyurethanes are typically produced by the reaction of polyol and poly-isocyanates.

Commercially, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is used for the production of polyurethanes. This material has a wide range of applications such as flexible foam, rigid foam, coating, adhesive, sealant, elastomer, etc. Polyurethanes are used by various end-user industries such as automotive, building and construction, footwear, furniture and bedding, and electronics. Polyurethanes are also essential in building materials.

Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It further examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Characterization and quantification of market potential for polymeric foams by technology, applications, resin family and region

Description of plastic resin chemistry, manufacturing, and properties; information on conventional polymer foam technology including polyolefin foam processes and polystyrene foam processes

Information on environmental laws and regulations, and the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment, and discussion on CFC- and HCFC-replacement issues

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major industry players, including Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Petrochemical and Plastic Resin Industries

Petrochemicals

Plastic Resins

Polymeric Foams

Structural Foams

Competitive Foam Materials and Products

Chapter 4 Polymer Foams Market by Resin Family

Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

Post-Pandemic Market Recovery

Blowing Agents

Physical Blowing Agents

Cfcs, Hcfcs and Hfcs

Chemical Blowing Agents

Polyolefin Foams

Polyolefin Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

Resins and Processes

Properties and Applications

Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Xps and Eps Foams Compared

Polystyrene Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Foam Sheet

Xps Foam Sheet Blowing Agents

Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Expanded Board

Xps Foam Board Blowing Agents

Expandable Polystyrene (Eps) Beads

Eps Bead Blowing Agents

Polyurethane Foams

Raw Materials Demand and Use

Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis and Forecast

Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc) Foams

Pvc Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

Resins and Processes

Properties and Applications

Other Polymeric Foams and Competing Materials

Market Estimate and Forecast

Phenolic Foams

Structural Foams

Fluoropolymer Foams

Competitive Materials

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

Appliance Insulation

Alternative Blowing Agents

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Furniture and Furnishings

Medical Applications

Packaging

Transportation

Miscellaneous Other Markets and Applications

Chapter 6 Technology Overview

Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture and Properties

Polymeric Foam Properties and Characteristics

Mechanical Properties

Chemical Properties

Electrical Properties

Acoustical Properties

Light Penetration

Safety and Health Issues

Conventional Polymer Foam Technology

Polyolefin Foam Processes

Polystyrene Foam Processes

Polyurethane Foam Chemistry and Processes

Developments in Polymer Foam Technology

New Blowing Agents

Microcellular Foams

Polymer Recycling Technology

Conventional (Mechanical or Physical) Recycling

Advanced (Chemical) Recycling

Polyurethane Recycling Technologies

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Trends in the Plastic Resins Industry

Structure of the Polymeric Foams Industry

Blowing Agent Suppliers

Physical Blowing Agents

Chemical Blowing Agents

Plastic Resin Suppliers

Polyurethane Raw Material Suppliers

Isocyanates

Polyols

Polyurethane Foam System Suppliers

Foam Fabricators and Molders

Strategic Steps Undertaken by Key Players

Trends

Environmental Aspects

Chapter 8 Environmental, Regulatory and Public Policy Issues

Foam Packaging Issues

Food Service

Protective Shipping Products

Cfc- and Hcfc-Replacement Issues

Ozone Depletion

Chronology of Major Events

Clean Air Act and Amendments

Sherwood- Molina

United Nations Environment Programme

Montreal Protocol

Action by the U.S. Epa

1990 Clean Air Act Amendment

Cfc Ban

Ozone-Depletion Potential

Options Available for Hcfc Reduction and Replacement

Greenhouse Gases

Foam Recycling and Recovery

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Performance Standards

Thermal Insulating Standards (R-Values)

Compressive Strength, Dimensional Stability

Polymer Foam Health and Safety Issues

Flammability

Toxicity

Environmental Laws and Regulations

International

Europe

U.S.

Public Perceptions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Arkema Inc.

Armacell International S.A.

Basf Se

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Greiner Group AG

Huntsman International LLC

Jsp Corp.

Recticel Nv/Sa

Rogers Corp.

Sabic

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sealed Air Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Zotefoams plc

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations

