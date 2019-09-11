Global Polymerization Initiator Market Report 2019-2024: Growing Demand From Various End-Use Industries & Opportunities & Opportunities in Multi-Functionality of the Polymerization Initiators

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerization Initiator Market by Type (Persulfate, Peroxides, Azo Compounds), Active Species (Free-radical, Cationic, Anionic), Application (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC, Polystyrene, ABS), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polymerization initiators market size was estimated to be USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The market is driven by the growing need for polymer production in the world for various end-use applications. However, the increasing regulations on the use of recycled polymer could hamper the market for these initiators.

The polymerization initiator is a source of any chemical species that reacts with a monomer to form an intermediate compound, which is capable of linking consecutively with a large number of other monomers into a polymeric compound. These polymerization initiators produce free radicals, and the most widely used initiators include peroxides, persulfate, and aliphatic azo compounds, which help to polymerize vinyl chloride, methyl methacrylate, and several other monomers.



Radical polymerization, the most common type of polymerization that involves the use of polymerization initiator, usually needs an initiator to produce the first radical and start the chain of addition reactions. The most common initiation reaction in free radical polymerization is the thermal decomposition of molecules that contain weak bonds, such as peroxides or azo compounds. The radical formed then reacts with the monomers. After the reaction is initiated, the chain will grow by the repeated additions of monomer molecules with the immediate formation of a new radical site. This propagation reaction is very fast, so very long polymer chains will already be formed in the initial stage of the reaction.



Peroxides are used extensively in the polymer industry. They are used as a polymerization initiator in the manufacturing of polyester and acrylic resins and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), for instance, PVC, because it has excellent oxidizing properties. Apart from this, the increasing demand for polymers in end-use industries automotive, packaging, and construction industries is driving the polymerization initiator market.



The leading players of the polymerization initiator market are United Initiators (Germany), Adeka Corporation (Japan), Akkim Kimya (Turkey), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Arkema S.A (France), BASF S.A (Germany), and Lanxess Ag (Germany). These players have adopted expansion and new product development as their key growth strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polymerization Initiator Market

4.2 APAC Polymerization Initiator Market, By Type and Country

4.3 Polymerization Initiator Market, By Type

4.4 Polymerization Initiator Market, By Active Species

4.5 Polymerization Initiator Market, By Application

4.6 Polymerization Initiator Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research and Development Activities in Order to Improve the Polymerization Processes

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand From Various End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns of These Initiators

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for the Use of Recycled Plastic

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Multi-functionality of the Polymerization Initiators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Prices of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Polymerization Initiators Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Persulfate

6.3 Organic Peroxides

6.4 Aliphatic AZO Compounds

6.5 Others



7 Polymerization Initiators Market, By Active Species

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Free Radical

7.3 Anionic

7.4 Cationic



8 Polymerization Initiators Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyethylene

8.2.1 The Increasing Food Processing and Packaging Industry Have A Positive Impact the Production of Polyethylene

8.3 Polypropylene

8.3.1 Properties Such as Low Thermal Expansion and High Chemical Resistance Increases the Demand of Polypropylene

8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

8.4.1 The Increasing Use of Polyvinyl Chloride in Industrial Sectors Such as Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Etc is Driving the Market for the Polymer

8.5 Polystyrene

8.5.1 Increasing Consumption of Polystyrene in End-Use Applications is Driving the Market for the Polymer

8.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

8.6.1 Greater Heat Stability, Ease of Processability and Rigidity of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Drives the Demand for the Polymer

8.7 Others



9 PVB Interlayers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 United Kingdom

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Expansions

10.2.2 New Product Developments

10.2.3 Acquisition



11 Company Profiles



Adeka Corporation

Akkim Kimya

Akzonobel

Arkema

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

LANXESS

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mpolymerization Initiator Chemie

NOF Corporation

Pergan Gmbh

Peroxychem

United Initiators

