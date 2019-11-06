Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Overview 2019-2023 with Focus on the Top Ten Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PMMA: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on the selection of the top 10 companies in the PMMA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



The scope also includes an analysis of the PMMA market based on applications, form, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments.



This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projections of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

A brief general outlook of the global market for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) within the industry

Analyses of global medical plastic market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of PMMA types with the greatest commercial potential and analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the future marketplace

Information on the companies best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and/or other advantages

Review of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market

Company profiles of major stakeholders within the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology and Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Drivers

Emerging Demand from LEDs

Increased Demand from Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

Strong Demand From Automotive Industry

Increased Use of PMMA in the Medical Sector

Increase Use of PMMA as a Substitute for Conventional Materials

Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management

Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

High Production Cost

Market Trends

Growing Importance of Bio-based PMMA

Technological Innovations

Increasing Demand for PMMA Dermal Fillers

Demand and Supply

Chapter 4 Market Analysis for PMMA

Market Analysis by Application

Market Analysis by Region

Market Analysis by Form

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Share Analysis of the PMMA Market

Major Strategic Development

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Arkema Sa

Asahi Kasei Corp.

CHI Mei Corp.

Dowdupont

Evonik Industries Ag

Kuraray

LG Mma Corp.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical



