Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Overview 2019-2023 with Focus on the Top Ten Companies

Nov 06, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PMMA: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on the selection of the top 10 companies in the PMMA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
The scope also includes an analysis of the PMMA market based on applications, form, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments.
This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projections of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook of the global market for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) within the industry
- Analyses of global medical plastic market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Identification of PMMA types with the greatest commercial potential and analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the future marketplace
- Information on the companies best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and/or other advantages
- Review of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market
- Company profiles of major stakeholders within the market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Emerging Demand from LEDs
- Increased Demand from Construction Industry in Emerging Economies
- Strong Demand From Automotive Industry
- Increased Use of PMMA in the Medical Sector
- Increase Use of PMMA as a Substitute for Conventional Materials
- Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management
- Market Challenges
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- High Production Cost
- Market Trends
- Growing Importance of Bio-based PMMA
- Technological Innovations
- Increasing Demand for PMMA Dermal Fillers
- Demand and Supply
Chapter 4 Market Analysis for PMMA
- Market Analysis by Application
- Market Analysis by Region
- Market Analysis by Form
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis of the PMMA Market
- Major Strategic Development
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Arkema Sa
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- CHI Mei Corp.
- Dowdupont
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Kuraray
- LG Mma Corp.
- Lotte Chemical Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Sumitomo Chemical
