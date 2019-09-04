Global Polyolefin Film Market to 2024 by Polymer Type, End-Use Industry, Application Type, Film Type

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyolefin Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polyolefin (POF) film market is expected to reach an estimated $125 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the polyolefin (POF) film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, construction, and agriculture industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for packaged food in emerging nations and growth in oriented film.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyolefin (POF) film industry, include bio-based polyolefin film and development of nano-clay based polyolefin film. Within the polyolefin film market, packaging will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in food and pharma packaging applications.

The analyst forecasts that the LLDPE film will remain the largest segment due to its superior properties, which include high flexibility, higher tensile strength, and a high moisture barrier. The BOPP film is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in the food packaging industry specifically in tobacco packaging.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of easy availability of raw materials at economical price and skilled labors. Also, growth in the food packaging market and construction activities are also expected to increase the demand for polyolefin film.

Some of the polyolefin film companies profiled in this report include Jindal Poly Films, Mitsui Chemicals, Berry Plastics, Toray Industries, Toyobo Company, Amcor Flexible, and others.

Some of the features of Polyolefin Film Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Polyolefin film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Polyolefin film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Polyolefin film market size by material type, technology type, film type, and by end-use industries in terms of value shipment.

Polyolefin film market size by material type, technology type, film type, and by end-use industries in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Polyolefin film market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Polyolefin film market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the polyolefin film market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polyolefin Film Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Polyolefin Film Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polyolefin Film Market by Polymer Type

3.3.1: LLDPE

3.3.2: LDPE

3.3.3: HDPE

3.3.4: BOPP

3.3.5: CPP

3.4: Global Polyolefin Film Market by End-Use Industry

3.4.1: Packaging

3.4.2: Construction

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Polyolefin Film Market by Application Type

3.5.1: Blown Film Extrusion

3.5.2: Cast Film Extrusion

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Polyolefin Film Market by Film Type

3.5.1: Shrink Film

3.5.2: Stretch Film

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polyolefin Film Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyolefin Film Market

4.2.1: Market by Product

4.2.2: United States Polyolefin Film Market

4.2.3: Canadian Polyolefin Film Market

4.2.4: Mexican Polyolefin Film Market

4.3: European Polyolefin Film Market

4.3.1: Market by Product

4.3.2: Russian Polyolefin Film Market

4.3.3: French Polyolefin Film Market

4.3.5: German Polyolefin Film Market

4.3.6: Italian Polyolefin Film Market

4.3.7: United Kingdom Polyolefin Film Market

4.4: APAC Polyolefin Film Market

4.4.1: Market by Product

4.4.2: Chinese Polyolefin Film Market

4.4.3: Indian Polyolefin Film Market

4.4.4: The Korean Polyolefin Film Market

4.4.5: The Japanese Polyolefin Film Market

4.4.6: The Indonesian Polyolefin Film Market

4.5: ROW Polyolefin Film Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyolefin Film Market by Polymer Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyolefin Film Market by End-Use Industries

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyolefin Film Market by Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyolefin Film Market by Film Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyolefin Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyolefin Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Polyolefin Film Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyolefin Film



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: Jindal Poly Films.

7.2: Mitsui Chemicals

7.3: Berry Plastics.

7.4: Toray Industries

7.5: Toyobo Company

7.6: Amcor Flexible

7.7: Innovia Films

7.8: Vibac Group

7.9: Garware Polyester

7.10: Uflex Limited



