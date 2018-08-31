Global Polyols Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.81% - Key Vendors are BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals & Shell International

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyols market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polyols Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of alternative blowing agents. Blowing agents, such as HCFCs and HFCs, are getting phased out because of their harmful effects on the environment and human beings. With the increasing demand for polyurethane foam blowing agents, this phaseout has adversely impacted the global spray polyurethane foam market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries. Polyols are crucial for manufacturing polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile prices of raw materials. polyols are organic compounds containing hydroxyl groups. These polyols are categorized into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyols are used for manufacturing polyurethane foams that are formed by the reaction between diisocyanate and polyols.

Key vendors

BASF

Cargill, Incorporated

DowDuPont

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals

Shell International

