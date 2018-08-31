Global Polyols Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.81% - Key Vendors are BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, LANXESS, Mitsui Chemicals & Shell International
The "Global Polyols Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyols market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Polyols Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of alternative blowing agents. Blowing agents, such as HCFCs and HFCs, are getting phased out because of their harmful effects on the environment and human beings. With the increasing demand for polyurethane foam blowing agents, this phaseout has adversely impacted the global spray polyurethane foam market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries. Polyols are crucial for manufacturing polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile prices of raw materials. polyols are organic compounds containing hydroxyl groups. These polyols are categorized into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyols are used for manufacturing polyurethane foams that are formed by the reaction between diisocyanate and polyols.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Cargill, Incorporated
- DowDuPont
- LANXESS
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Shell International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global polyols market by flexible polyurethane foams
- Global polyols market by rigid polyurethane foams022
- Global polyols market by CASE
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Global polyols market by polyether polyols
- Global polyols market by polyester polyols
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of alternative blowing agents
- Innovation in polyurethane foams
- Increasing demand for bio-based polyols
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
