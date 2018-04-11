Global Polyphenol Market Report 2017-2021 - CAGR to Grow at 8.15% - Increasing Adoption of Polyphenol as Coloring Agents

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polyphenol Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global polyphenol market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of polyphenol as coloring agents. The global natural food color market was $1,300 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,823.3 million by 2021, with a CAGR of 7%.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The polyphenol market is driven by the increase in the number of people with chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and chronic lung disease, and diabetes. The demand for therapies that help treat these conditions continues to rise, as does the demand for devices used for the earlier diagnosis of these diseases. Technological innovations in the polyphenol market related to the medical industry have resulted in effective drug delivery.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in the price and quality of raw materials. Africa is the largest producer of cocoa seeds and berries of superior quality compared to that of the rest of the world. As manufacturers of polyphenol are focusing on the quality of raw materials rather than the quantity, they import cocoa seeds and berries from the African region.
Key Vendors
- Ajinmoto
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- DSM
- DuPont
- Naturex
Other Prominent Vendors
- Amax NutraSource
- Barry Callebaut
- Blue California
- Cargill
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- DIANA
- Frutarom
- FutureCeuticals
- Glanbia
- HERZA Schokolade
- Indena
- Kemin Industries
- Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients
- Martin Bauer Group
- Prinova Group
- Sabinsa
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 09: Market Segmentation by Product Type
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtt6rb/global_polyphenol?w=5
