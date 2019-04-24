Global Polyphthalamide Market 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automobiles will Enhance the Popularity of Polyphthalamide
Apr 24, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyphthalamide Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polyphthalamide market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.
Polyphthalamide is used in applications such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and wires and cables among others. It is a semi-crystalline aromatic polyamide produced from the combination of terephthalic and isophthalic acids. Polyphthalamide is widely used as a replacement for metal components in the automotive industry. It enables automobiles with superior mechanical strength and reduces overall vehicular weight thereby lowering fuel consumption without compromising on the safety factor.
The increasing demand for lightweight automobiles will enhance the popularity of polyphthalamide during the forecast period. Polyphthalamide is used in wires and cables to improve their longevity and increase their insulation capacity. Polyphthalamide is also used in wires and cables given its high-temperature resistance properties. The increasing need for high-temperature cables will push demand for polyphthalamide during the forecast period.
Growing demand for polyphthalamide in emerging countries
The growing demand for polyphthalamide in emerging countries is attributable to their rapid economic and industrial development. The increasing use of polyphthalamide in carbon-fiber filled, glass-fiber filled, mineral-filled, and unfilled forms is expected to contribute to overall market growth. Strong economic growth in these countries will boost the consumption of polyphthalamide during the forecast period.
Fluctuating raw material prices
A semi-aromatic polyamide, polyphthalamide has major applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and personal care industries among others. Polyphthalamide is manufactured from the combination of isophthalic acid and terephthalic acid in the presence of adipic acid. Therefore, any fluctuations in crude oil prices during the forecast period will greatly impact the production of polyphthalamide.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Arkema
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- EMS-Chemie Holding AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Solvay
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Carbon-fiber filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Glass-fiber filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mineral-filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Unfilled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Machinery and appliances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations in polyphthalamide
- Increasing demand for bio-based polyphthalamide
- Capacity expansion for polyphthalamide
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- EMS-Chemie Holding AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Solvay
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjek0u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article