Global Polyphthalamide Market 2019-2023: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automobiles will Enhance the Popularity of Polyphthalamide

The polyphthalamide market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.

Polyphthalamide is used in applications such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and wires and cables among others. It is a semi-crystalline aromatic polyamide produced from the combination of terephthalic and isophthalic acids. Polyphthalamide is widely used as a replacement for metal components in the automotive industry. It enables automobiles with superior mechanical strength and reduces overall vehicular weight thereby lowering fuel consumption without compromising on the safety factor.

The increasing demand for lightweight automobiles will enhance the popularity of polyphthalamide during the forecast period. Polyphthalamide is used in wires and cables to improve their longevity and increase their insulation capacity. Polyphthalamide is also used in wires and cables given its high-temperature resistance properties. The increasing need for high-temperature cables will push demand for polyphthalamide during the forecast period.

Growing demand for polyphthalamide in emerging countries

The growing demand for polyphthalamide in emerging countries is attributable to their rapid economic and industrial development. The increasing use of polyphthalamide in carbon-fiber filled, glass-fiber filled, mineral-filled, and unfilled forms is expected to contribute to overall market growth. Strong economic growth in these countries will boost the consumption of polyphthalamide during the forecast period.

Fluctuating raw material prices

A semi-aromatic polyamide, polyphthalamide has major applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and personal care industries among others. Polyphthalamide is manufactured from the combination of isophthalic acid and terephthalic acid in the presence of adipic acid. Therefore, any fluctuations in crude oil prices during the forecast period will greatly impact the production of polyphthalamide.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Arkema

BASF SE

DowDuPont

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Carbon-fiber filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Glass-fiber filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mineral-filled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Unfilled - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Machinery and appliances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in polyphthalamide

Increasing demand for bio-based polyphthalamide

Capacity expansion for polyphthalamide

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema

BASF SE

DowDuPont

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

