Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview 2017-2022: Focus on Industrial Coatings, Leather & Textile, Adhesives & Sealants & Fibre Glass Sizings

The "Global Overview of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the fourth edition of this report on the polyurethane dispersions (PUD) markets. This new edition looks at the growth seen in these markets in recent years and expectations of how the markets will develop in the current economic circumstances.

This report defines the production and consumption in 2017 along with forecasts for 2022.

The report is available as a single volume, covering the three main global regions:

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
  • The Americas
  • Asia-Pacific

Data for production of PUDs by application type is presented as follows:

  • Industrial Coatings
  • Leather & Textile
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Fibre Glass Sizings

Data for consumption of PUDs by application is presented as follows:

  • Automotive Coatings
  • Wood & Furniture Coatings
  • Plastic Coatings
  • General Industrial Coatings
  • Concrete Flooring & Roofing
  • Leather & Textile
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Fibre Glass Sizings
  • Other

Research for this study was carried out in Q1 of 2018. Data is provided for the year 2017, in addition to forecasts for 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary and Forecasts to 2022

  • Market Overview
  • Production
  • Consumption

3. Raw Materials

  • Introduction
  • Production of Raw Materials
  • Technical Background
  • Properties
  • Formulation
  • Manufacturing Process
  • Applications

4. Global Production by Region

  • Summary
  • EMEA
  • Americas
  • Asia Pacific
  • Trends and Issues
  • Share Captive Producers
  • Average Prices by Application

5. Global Demand for PUDs by Application

  • Summary
  • EMEA
  • Americas
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Trends and Issues

6. UV Curable PUDs

  • Summary
  • Trends and Issues

7. PUD Manufacturers

  • Profiles of Major PUD Manufacturers
  • Directory of Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

  • Alberdingk Boley
  • Allnex
  • BASF
  • Covestro AG
  • COIM
  • Cromogenia Units
  • DIC Corporation
  • DSM Coating Resins
  • Hauthaway Corporation
  • Lamberti
  • Lubrizol Corporation
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
  • Reichhold
  • Stahl
  • Wanhua Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2zx77/global?w=5

