Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview 2017-2022: Focus on Industrial Coatings, Leather & Textile, Adhesives & Sealants & Fibre Glass Sizings

This is the fourth edition of this report on the polyurethane dispersions (PUD) markets. This new edition looks at the growth seen in these markets in recent years and expectations of how the markets will develop in the current economic circumstances.



This report defines the production and consumption in 2017 along with forecasts for 2022.



The report is available as a single volume, covering the three main global regions:

Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

, & (EMEA) The Americas

Asia-Pacific

Data for production of PUDs by application type is presented as follows:

Industrial Coatings

Leather & Textile

Adhesives & Sealants

Fibre Glass Sizings

Data for consumption of PUDs by application is presented as follows:

Automotive Coatings

Wood & Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

Concrete Flooring & Roofing

Leather & Textile

Adhesives & Sealants

Fibre Glass Sizings

Other

Research for this study was carried out in Q1 of 2018. Data is provided for the year 2017, in addition to forecasts for 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary and Forecasts to 2022

Market Overview

Production

Consumption

3. Raw Materials

Introduction

Production of Raw Materials

Technical Background

Properties

Formulation

Manufacturing Process

Applications

4. Global Production by Region

Summary

EMEA

Americas

Asia Pacific

Trends and Issues

Share Captive Producers

Average Prices by Application

5. Global Demand for PUDs by Application

Summary

EMEA

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Trends and Issues

6. UV Curable PUDs

Summary

Trends and Issues

7. PUD Manufacturers

Profiles of Major PUD Manufacturers

Directory of Suppliers

Companies Mentioned



Alberdingk Boley

Allnex

BASF

Covestro AG

COIM

Cromogenia Units

DIC Corporation

DSM Coating Resins

Hauthaway Corporation

Lamberti

Lubrizol Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Reichhold

Stahl

Wanhua Chemical

