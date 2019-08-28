Global Pompe Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Re[prt 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pompe Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market of Pompe Disease in 10EM was found to be USD 116.26 million in 2017.



Pompe Disease Epidemiology



The Pompe Disease epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 10 emerging markets. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Live Birth Cases of Pompe Disease, Birth Prevalence of Pompe Disease by Onset Types, Total Prevalent Cases of Pompe Disease and Diagnosed Prevalence of Pompe Disease) scenario of Pompe Disease in the 10EM covering Asia (China and Taiwan), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and U.A.E.), Eastern Europe (Russia and Turkey) and LATAM (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) from 2017-2028.



According to the publisher, total prevalent population of Pompe Disease in 10 emerging markets was found to be 52,393 in 2017.



Pompe Disease Drug Chapters



This segment of the Pompe Disease report encloses the detailed analysis of Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Treatment of Pompe Disease. The treatment of Pompe disease is disease-specific, symptomatic, and supportive. Treatment requires the coordinated efforts of a team of specialists with expertise in treating neuromuscular disorders. Pediatricians or internists, neurologists, orthopedists, cardiologists, dieticians, and other healthcare professionals may need to systematically and comprehensively plan an affect child's treatment. Genetic counseling is of utmost importance for affected individuals and their families. There are only two treatment regimens available for this disease: Enzyme Replacement Therapy and Supportive Therapies.



The report also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. At present, the only therapeutic treatment contributing towards the market size of Pompe Disease includes: Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa), is an enzyme replacement therapy produced by recombinant DNA technology. It provides an exogenous source of acid a glucosidase (GAA), an essential lysosomal enzyme that is deficient or absent in patients with Pompe disease, leading to intralysosomal glycogen accumulation. A detailed chapter for upcoming/emerging therapies like AT-GAA (Amicus Therapeutics) and ACTUS-101 (Actus Therapeutics) have also been covered in the report.



Pompe Disease Market Outlook



The Pompe Disease market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Pompe Disease Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug. This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Companies Mentioned



Genzyme

Amicus Therapeutics

Actus Therapeutics

