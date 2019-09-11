Global Portable Battery-Powered Products Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Battery-Powered Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews key battery technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of batteries for portable battery-powered products, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into this sector.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for portable battery-powered products and the batteries that serve them; disclose reasonable and realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, niches that can be tapped and pitfalls to avoid.

The Report Includes:

121 data tables

An overview of the global market for portable battery powered products

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of historic and future economic significance of portable battery-powered products

Description of battery-powered product categories, their characteristics and technology lifecycle

Assessment of government regulation and legislation that impact specific portable product market elements

Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including A123 Systems Llc, Cadex Electronics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., MaxPower Inc., Panasonic and Samsung SDI

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of the Portable Battery-Powered Product Industry

Battery-Powered Product Categories

Battery Technologies and Characteristics

General Terminology

Secondary Batteries

Primary Batteries

Battery Product and Technology Lifecycle

Historic and Future Economic Significance of Portable Battery-Powered Products

Significance of Government Regulations

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Region

Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Battery Technology

Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Battery Application

Global Market for Battery-Powered Products by Product Category

Chapter 5 Battery Market Breakdown by Battery Technology

Global Market for Nickel Metal Hydride (Rechargeable) Batteries

Global Market for Lithium Ion (Rechargeable) Batteries

Global Market for Lithium Polymer (Rechargeable) Batteries

Global Market for Specialty Rechargeable Batteries

Global Market for Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon (Single Use) Batteries

Global Market for Lithium Primary (Single Use) Batteries

Global Market for Other Primary (Single Use) Batteries

Chapter 6 Battery Market Breakdown by Battery Application

Global Market for Batteries Used in Cell Phones and Smartphones

Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Audio Equipment

Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Computers and Tablets

Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Navigation, Cameras and Timepieces

Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Tools

Global Market for Batteries Used in Lighting Applications

Global Market for Batteries Used in Toys and Novelties

Global Market for Batteries Used in Medical and Scientific Products

Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Military Products

Global Market for Batteries Used for Personal Transportation

Chapter 7 Battery-Powered Products Market

Global Market for Cell Phones and Smartphones

Global Market for Battery-Powered Audio Equipment

Global Market for Portable Computers and Tablets

Global Market for Portable Navigation Units, Cameras and Timepieces

Global Market for Battery-Powered Portable Tools

Global Market for Battery-Powered Lighting Applications

Global Market for Battery Powered Toys and Novelties

Global Market for Battery-Powered Medical and Scientific Products

Global Market for Battery Powered Portable Military Products

Global Market for Battery-Powered Personal Transportation

Chapter 8 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Battery Supply Chains for Primary and Secondary Batteries

Battery-Powered Products Supply Chain

Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Industry Organizations

Battery-Specific Trends and Drivers

Rise of Smart Batteries

New Applications for Battery Power

New Chemistries

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

A123 Systems Llc

Accutronics Ltd.

Advanced Battery Systems Inc.

Alcad Inc.

All Power Battery

Amprius Inc.

Arotech Corp.

Bak Battery Inc.

Battery-Biz

Brightvolt

Bren-Tronics

BYD Batteries

Cadex Electronics Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc.

Cell-Con

Duracell International

Enerdel

Energizer Holdings Co. Inc.

Enersys

Enfucell

GP Batteries International Ltd.

Global Technology Systems

Harding Energy Inc.

Highpower International Inc.

Integer Holdings Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Maxell Ltd.

Maxpower Inc.

Mitsubishi International

Nexcell Battery

Panasonic Energy Corp. Of America

Polyplus Battery Co.

Power-Sonic Corp.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Tadiran Batteries Ltd.

Samsung Sdi

Sanyo

Sion Power

Sony Corp.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

TMK

Zincfive Inc.



