Global Portable Battery-Powered Products Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Forecasts 2019-2024

Sep 11, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Battery-Powered Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key battery technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of batteries for portable battery-powered products, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into this sector.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for portable battery-powered products and the batteries that serve them; disclose reasonable and realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, niches that can be tapped and pitfalls to avoid.
The Report Includes:
- 121 data tables
- An overview of the global market for portable battery powered products
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of historic and future economic significance of portable battery-powered products
- Description of battery-powered product categories, their characteristics and technology lifecycle
- Assessment of government regulation and legislation that impact specific portable product market elements
- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including A123 Systems Llc, Cadex Electronics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., MaxPower Inc., Panasonic and Samsung SDI
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of the Portable Battery-Powered Product Industry
- Battery-Powered Product Categories
- Battery Technologies and Characteristics
- General Terminology
- Secondary Batteries
- Primary Batteries
- Battery Product and Technology Lifecycle
- Historic and Future Economic Significance of Portable Battery-Powered Products
- Significance of Government Regulations
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Region
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Battery Technology
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Products by Battery Application
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Products by Product Category
Chapter 5 Battery Market Breakdown by Battery Technology
- Global Market for Nickel Metal Hydride (Rechargeable) Batteries
- Global Market for Lithium Ion (Rechargeable) Batteries
- Global Market for Lithium Polymer (Rechargeable) Batteries
- Global Market for Specialty Rechargeable Batteries
- Global Market for Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon (Single Use) Batteries
- Global Market for Lithium Primary (Single Use) Batteries
- Global Market for Other Primary (Single Use) Batteries
Chapter 6 Battery Market Breakdown by Battery Application
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Cell Phones and Smartphones
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery-Powered Audio Equipment
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Computers and Tablets
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Navigation, Cameras and Timepieces
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Tools
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Lighting Applications
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Toys and Novelties
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Medical and Scientific Products
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Portable Military Products
- Global Market for Batteries Used for Personal Transportation
Chapter 7 Battery-Powered Products Market
- Global Market for Cell Phones and Smartphones
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Audio Equipment
- Global Market for Portable Computers and Tablets
- Global Market for Portable Navigation Units, Cameras and Timepieces
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Portable Tools
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Lighting Applications
- Global Market for Battery Powered Toys and Novelties
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Medical and Scientific Products
- Global Market for Battery Powered Portable Military Products
- Global Market for Battery-Powered Personal Transportation
Chapter 8 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Battery Supply Chains for Primary and Secondary Batteries
- Battery-Powered Products Supply Chain
- Growth Drivers and Inhibitors
- Industry Organizations
- Battery-Specific Trends and Drivers
- Rise of Smart Batteries
- New Applications for Battery Power
- New Chemistries
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- A123 Systems Llc
- Accutronics Ltd.
- Advanced Battery Systems Inc.
- Alcad Inc.
- All Power Battery
- Amprius Inc.
- Arotech Corp.
- Bak Battery Inc.
- Battery-Biz
- Brightvolt
- Bren-Tronics
- BYD Batteries
- Cadex Electronics Inc.
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Cell-Con
- Duracell International
- Enerdel
- Energizer Holdings Co. Inc.
- Enersys
- Enfucell
- GP Batteries International Ltd.
- Global Technology Systems
- Harding Energy Inc.
- Highpower International Inc.
- Integer Holdings Corp.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Maxell Ltd.
- Maxpower Inc.
- Mitsubishi International
- Nexcell Battery
- Panasonic Energy Corp. Of America
- Polyplus Battery Co.
- Power-Sonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Tadiran Batteries Ltd.
- Samsung Sdi
- Sanyo
- Sion Power
- Sony Corp.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- TMK
- Zincfive Inc.
