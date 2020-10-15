Global Portland Cement Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term COVID-19 Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portland Cement - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portland Cement estimated at 4.2 Billion Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.8 Billion Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach 1.9 Billion Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19% share of the global Portland Cement market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Portland Cement market in the U. S. is estimated at 1.2 Billion Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.1 Billion Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.1 Billion Tons by the year 2027.

Infrastructure Segment Corners a 38% Share in 2020

In the global Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.2 Billion Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.6 Billion Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 793.3 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

CEMEX S. A. B. DE C. V.

Buzzi Unicem SpA

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Italcementi S. p. A

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

EUROCEMENT group

LafargeHolcim

Heidelberg Cement AG

Total Companies Profiled: 52

