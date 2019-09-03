Global POS and POS Software Sizing Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Store Sizing by Region - SMB" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is no one size fits all for retail and for solutions. The needs differ by retailers size, by subsegment, and even by region. This research allows you to size and target the largest specific market opportunities, finding those ripest for growth opportunities.

The information starts by looking at the entire ecosystem, the number of stores, the size of stores and then the type of store technology used. This product is ideal for vendors or private equity that are looking to understand if a market is large enough and what the indirect channel opportunities provide. This is quantitative analysis and is best used in conjunction with the regional POS Terminal Studies.

Highlights

Each regional SMB study breaks out the market in great detail so that you can specifically target the growing niche's in the retail and hospitality market. It provides POS and POS Software sizing along with optional EFT/POS sizing options (how many use signature capture versus PIN/Debit versus embedded payment software).

The data is broken down into the following segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets/Supercenters/Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

Mass Merchants and Discounters

Specialty Hard Goods (DIY, Electronics, Books, Furniture, Sporting Goods, etc)

Specialty Soft Goods (Apparel, Shoes, Leather Goods, etc.)

Fast Food

Bar/Table Service Restaurants

Lodging

Entertainment - Casinos and Cruises

Entertainment - Stadiums, Museums, Theme Parks

In addition, the data is broken out by the following size of retailers:

1 Store Companies

2-9 Store Chains

10-49 Store Chains

50-100 Store Chains

101-300 Store Chains

301-500 Store Chains

501-1,000 Store Chains

Over 1,000 Store Chains

For each of the segments and sizes we have the following information:

# stores

# of Companies that make up those stores

Average # of Cash Points (where the tender is taken)

Average software license paid

Total number of Cash Points in that segment/size

How many of those cashpoints are nothing but a wallet verses ECR, Traditional POS or PC on a Cash Drawer.

How the EFT/POS is taken (is it an MSR on the device, or separate signature capture, Debit reader, or other PIN pad)

The information includes the installed base as well as the shipments for the last two years and a forecast for the year forward.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5uwv1





