Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Higher Adoption of Home Care Products Gaining Momentum

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.



The market for positive airway pressure (PAP) devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increased prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population and technological developments. In addition, emerging markets are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. However, absence of patient compliance is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder in which breathing process frequently gets interrupted. The most used treatment for sleep apnea is positive airway pressure therapy (PAP). The opening of the airway is controlled using PAP device with a nose mask or similar device. The use of PAP device increases the energy level, improves mood, mental alertness, and quality of sleep. The face mask is attached to a tube and a machine that helps to pass pressurized air through the airway to keep it open.



Advancement in the field of biology has equally enhanced the various medical devices such as sleep apnea devices and others. Several industry players have come up with innovative types of sleep apnea devices in the last few years. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the latest F&P SleepStyle CPAP device. The device is developed for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients.



In May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with ultraSoft memory foam mask cushion, which is a game-changer for patients with sleep apnea. The product is compatible with any CPAP that includes AirMini.



Furthermore, in April 2017, ResMed launched the world's smallest CPAP AirMini developed to provide treatment to sleep, apnea people. With ResMed's AutoSet, AirMini is presented with a built-in humidification system. Additionally, in April 2017, Royal Philips launched DreamStation Go, its latest and smallest positive airway pressure (PAP) developed to simplify travel for patients living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). DreamStation Go provides the same clinically-proven performance and comfort for available therapy. These technological advancements are likely to grow the market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Technological Developments

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Absence of Patient Compliance

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Current Trend

5.4.1 Higher Adoption of Home Care Products

5.6 Impact Analysis



6. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market

7.4 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices Market

7.5 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices Market



8. Global Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices Market Analysis- by End User

8.1 overview

8.2 Global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market, BY End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories market

8.4 Home Care/Individuals market



9. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies in the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market, 2015-2019

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Product Launch

10.3.3 Product Approval

10.3.4 Expansion

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Acquisition

10.4.3 Agreement & Joint Venture



11. Key Company Profiles



Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Compumedics Limited

VYAIRE

3B Medical, Inc.

Medical, Inc. ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Lwenstein Medical UK Ltd.

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

