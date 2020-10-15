Global Positive Material Identification Market Report 2020: U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 The "Positive Material Identification - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Positive Material Identification estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.4% share of the global Positive Material Identification market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Positive Material Identification market in the U. S. is estimated at US$629.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$633.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$633.8 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AMETEK, Inc.
  • Applus Services, S. A.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • Element Materials Technology
  • Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation
  • Intertek Group PLC
  • Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • SciAps, Inc.
  • SGS SA
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Torontech Inc.
  • Tuv Nord Group
  • TUV Rheinland AG
  • TUV SUD America, Inc.
  • Xenemetrix Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Positive Material Identification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Positive Material Identification Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Positive Material Identification Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 51

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufra8h

