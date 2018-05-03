Global Potash Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics and Prices

The report presents a thorough study of potash, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing potash worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.



Each country's market overview covers the following: potash production in the country, major manufacturers, potash consumption, potash trade.



The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including potash market volume predictions and prices trends.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.

Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the potash market.

The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD POTASH INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about potash

1.2. Potash market trends

Potash resources globally

Production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Potash prices



2. POTASH INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Germany

2.2. Spain

2.3. United Kingdom



3. POTASH INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Belarus

3.2. Russia



4. POTASH INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. China



5. POTASH INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. POTASH INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Brazil

6.2. Chile



7. POTASH INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST

7.1. Israel

7.2. Jordan



8. POTASH INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dsvq85/global_potash?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-potash-market-review-2017-2018--2022---production-consumption-trade-statistics-and-prices-300642004.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

