Global Potassium Chloride Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2023 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potassium Chloride: 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world potassium chloride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for potassium chloride.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of potassium chloride
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing potassium chloride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on potassium chloride manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of potassium chloride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Potassium chloride market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: POTASSIUM CHLORIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World potassium chloride capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World potassium chloride production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Potassium chloride consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Potassium chloride global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Potassium chloride prices in the world market
4. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Potassium chloride European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Czechia
- Denmark
- France
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russian Federation
- Spain
- United Kingdom
4.2. Potassium chloride Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
4.3. Potassium chloride North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Potassium chloride Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
- Chile
- Mexico
4.5. Potassium chloride African market analysis
Countries examined:
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Turkey
5. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Potassium chloride capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
5.2. Potassium chloride consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Potassium chloride market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POTASSIUM CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
