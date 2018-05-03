Global Potassium Sulfate Market Report 2018-2022 with a Discussion of Key Vendors

The global potassium sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Potassium Sulfate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising popularity in developing countries. The population growth will be concentrated in the developing countries during the forecast period. The rising population in developing countries will result in increased consumption of food and drinks in the next decade.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising middle-class population. Owing to factors such as strong economic growth and rise in urbanization, the coming years will witness a rise in middle class population. It has been estimated that by 2020, countries in APAC will account for about 54% of the global middle-class population and China and India will be the major contributors.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. During the third quarter of 2016, fertilizer prices dropped by 7%, which was nearly 75% lesser than 2008. Some of the factors that led to the decline in prices are weak demand for imports, excessive supply, and high stocks.

Key vendors

Compass Minerals

K+S

SQM

Tessenderlo Group

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

