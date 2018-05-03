Global Potassium Sulfate Market Report 2018-2022 with a Discussion of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global potassium sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Potassium Sulfate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising popularity in developing countries. The population growth will be concentrated in the developing countries during the forecast period. The rising population in developing countries will result in increased consumption of food and drinks in the next decade.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising middle-class population. Owing to factors such as strong economic growth and rise in urbanization, the coming years will witness a rise in middle class population. It has been estimated that by 2020, countries in APAC will account for about 54% of the global middle-class population and China and India will be the major contributors.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. During the third quarter of 2016, fertilizer prices dropped by 7%, which was nearly 75% lesser than 2008. Some of the factors that led to the decline in prices are weak demand for imports, excessive supply, and high stocks.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Compass Minerals
- K+S
- SQM
- Tessenderlo Group
- The Mosaic Company
- Yara International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCESS
- Comparison by process
- Mannheim process - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global SOP market by sulfate salts reaction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global SOP market using salt lake brine processing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by process
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising population in developing countries
- Increasing consumption of organic food
- Gradual depletion of arable land
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Major market vendors
