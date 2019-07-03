Global Power Bank Market by Product Type, Battery Type, Power Rating (Capacity), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Bank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global power bank market reached a value of US$ 9.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach approximately US$ 29.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of more than 20% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global power banks market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Digitalisation has made humans dependent upon various gadgets for a simpler and convenient life. A rapid demand for the compact electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops has boosted the growth of the global power bank market.

Apart from this, the advent of 4G networks and consistent use of internet services have made these devices less efficient in terms of power consumption. This has created a huge demand for power banks across the world, thereby stimulating the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of power banks with solar and hydrogen cell is expected to broaden the growth prospects.

Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as portable power banks, solar power banks and battery cases. Currently, portable power banks dominate the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of battery type, the market has been categorised into Lithium-ion and Lithium-polymer.

The capacity range of the power banks covered in the report includes Below 3,000 mAh, 3,001 mAh - 8,000 mAh, 8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh and Above 20,000 mAh.

Based on the application, the major segments include smartphones, tablets, portable media devices and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East and Africa and Latin America .

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Bank Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Power Ratings (Capacity)

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Portable Power Banks

6.2 Solar Power Banks

6.3 Battery Cases



7 Market Breakup by Battery Type

7.1 Lithium-Ion

7.2 Lithium-Polymer



8 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.1 Below 3,000 mAh

8.2 3,001 mAh - 8,000 mAh

8.3 8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh

8.4 Above 20,000 mAh



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Smartphones

9.2 Tablets

9.3 Portable Media Devices

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Power Bank Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.2 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12.3.3 Microsoft Corp.

12.3.4 Panasonic Corp.

12.3.5 Sony Corp.

12.3.6 Adata Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.7 Asustek Computer Inc.

12.3.8 Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.9 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.10 Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

12.3.11 Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

12.3.12 UNU Electronics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e5207

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

