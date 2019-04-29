Global Power System Analysis Software Market, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Growing Need for System Analysis Software & Increasing Adoption of Smart Power Technology

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power System Analysis Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global power system analysis software market to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global power system analysis software market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on power system analysis software market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on power system analysis software market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global power system analysis software market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global power system analysis software market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing need for system analysis software

Increasing adoption of smart power technology

2. Restraints

High cost required to build a simulation model

3. Opportunities

Rising government investment for power technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the power system analysis software market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the power system analysis software market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global power system analysis software market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Power System Analysis Software Market Highlights

2.2. Power System Analysis Software Market Projection

2.3. Power System Analysis Software Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Power System Analysis Software Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Implementation Model

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Power System Analysis Software Market



4. Power System Analysis Software Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Power System Analysis Software Market by Implementation Model

5.1. Cloud-based

5.2. On-premise



6. Global Power System Analysis Software Market by Application

6.1. Transmission

6.2. Distribution



7. Global Power System Analysis Software Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Power System Analysis Software Market by Implementation Model

7.1.2. North America Power System Analysis Software Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Power System Analysis Software Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Power System Analysis Software Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Energy Exemplar PLEXOS

8.2.2. Unicorn a.s.

8.2.3. Artelys

8.2.4. Atos SE

8.2.5. Operation Technology, Inc.

8.2.6. Open Systems International, Inc.

8.2.7. GENERAL ELECTRIC

8.2.8. Siemens

8.2.9. ABB

8.2.10. PowerWorld Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft4eo2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

