Global Power Tools Market 2020-2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB and Emerson Electric Co
Jul 27, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Tools Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The power tools market is poised to grow by USD 8.07 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steady growth in automotive industry, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities and growing demand for home improvement products.
This study identifies the wireless battery charging technology as another prime reasons driving the power tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the switch from Ni-Cd to Li-ion battery chemistry and product innovations in the power tools market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The power tools market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The power tools market covers the following areas:
- Power tools market sizing
- Power tools market forecast
- Power tools market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tools market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.. Also, the power tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Apex Tool Group LLC
- Atlas Copco AB
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Snap-on Inc.
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhjh4n
