Global Power Tools Market 2020-2024, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB and Emerson Electric Co

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Tools Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power tools market is poised to grow by USD 8.07 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steady growth in automotive industry, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities and growing demand for home improvement products.



This study identifies the wireless battery charging technology as another prime reasons driving the power tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the switch from Ni-Cd to Li-ion battery chemistry and product innovations in the power tools market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The power tools market is segmented as below:



By Technology

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The power tools market covers the following areas:

Power tools market sizing

Power tools market forecast

Power tools market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tools market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.. Also, the power tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Apex Tool Group LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Emerson Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-on Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhjh4n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

