Global Power Transformers Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2025 - Focus on 100 MVA - 500 MVA / 501 MVA - 800 MVA / 801 MVA - 1200 MVA

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating:



100 MVA - 500 MVA

501 MVA - 800 MVA

801 MVA - 1200 MVA

The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Limited ( Switzerland )

) ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S ( Turkey )

) Bemag Transformer, Inc. ( Canada )

) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( India )

) Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited ( India )

) Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd. ( China )

) DAIHEN Corporation ( Japan )

) Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited ( India )

) EFACEC Group ( Portugal )

) GE Grid Solutions ( USA )

) Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. ( Canada )

) Howard Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Hyosung Heavy Industries ( South Korea )

) Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Imefy Group ( Spain )

) JSHP Transformer ( China )

) Kirloskar Electric Company Limited ( India )

) KONCAR Group ( Croatia )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Olsun Electrics Corporation ( USA )

) Schneider Electric SA ( France )

) SGB-SMIT Group ( Germany )

) SGB-SMIT Power Matla ( South Africa )

) Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) TBEA Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation ( Japan )

) Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company ( Australia )

) Winder Power Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment Industry

Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power Production and T&D Investments

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Spending

Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Regions



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

Microgrids Ease Network Burden

Utilities Bet on Big Data

Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion

SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers

ABB Ability Power Transformer

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Wireless Power Transmission

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Transformers: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Architecture of Transformers

Transformer Failure

Reasons for Transformer Failure

Contaminants

Fault Currents

Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits

Corrosion

Electromagnetic Disturbances

Transformer Efficiency

Power Transformers

Functions of a Power Transformer

Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison

History of Transformers



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Power Transformers: A Consolidated Marketplace

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Leading Players in the World High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB Ltd., Siemens, TBEA, and Others

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business

Intense Competition Necessitates M&A

Noteworthy M&A Deals Involving Transformers Manufacturers (2005-2018)

Volatile Raw Material Prices Remain A Cause for Concern

Table 33: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

ABB Launches ABB Ability Digitally Integrated Power Transformer

SGB-SMIT and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen Introduce Intelligent Transformers

Orion Transformers and Electrics Unveils Uganda's Largest Power Transformer

ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer

LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Powerstar Inks Distribution Partnership with Thorne & Derrick International

GE T&D India Bags Substation Supply Contract from PGCIL

ABB Acquires GE Industrial Solutions

L&T to Divest its Electric and Automation Business to Schneider Electric

Hyosung Group Adopts Holding Company System

Hitachi to Acquire ABB's Power Grids Business

IMEFY Bags Omani Regulatory Approval for Cast Resin Transformers

Mitsubishi Electric Bags New Contract from Myanmar EPGE

Allied Electronics Divests Stake in Powertech to SGB-SMIT-Led B-BBEE Consortium

SGB-SMIT and Power Matla Establish SGB-SMIT POWER MATLA

SGB-SMIT to Acquire BCV Technologies

SGB-SMIT Launches SGB Transformer India Pvt. Ltd.

ABB Bags Multi-Million Order for WindSTAR Transformers from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

ABB Invests in New Transformer Components Factory in Ludvika, Sweden

Hyundai Power Transformers USA Announces CAPEX Program for Montgomery, Alabama Facility

CG Power Systems Indonesia Bags Power Transformer Supply Order from PT PLN Indonesia

Toshiba Corporation Launches Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions as Independent Entity

Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT

Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier

WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power

ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant

Croatia's Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company

BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group

Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii

CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure

CG Achieves Order from PT PLN



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91)

The United States (12)

(12) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (22)

(22) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

Italy (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Russia (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East & Africa (7)

(Excluding Japan) (42) & (7) Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1v2ax



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

