Global Power Transformers Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2025 - Focus on 100 MVA - 500 MVA / 501 MVA - 800 MVA / 801 MVA - 1200 MVA
Jun 20, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transformers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating:
- 100 MVA - 500 MVA
- 501 MVA - 800 MVA
- 801 MVA - 1200 MVA
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited (Switzerland)
- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
- Bemag Transformer, Inc. (Canada)
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
- Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)
- Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)
- DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
- EFACEC Group (Portugal)
- GE Grid Solutions (USA)
- Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
- Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Imefy Group (Spain)
- JSHP Transformer (China)
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
- KONCAR Group (Croatia)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Olsun Electrics Corporation (USA)
- Schneider Electric SA (France)
- SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
- SGB-SMIT Power Matla (South Africa)
- Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
- Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
- Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
- Winder Power Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment Industry
Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power Production and T&D Investments
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Spending
Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Regions
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector
Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source
Microgrids Ease Network Burden
Utilities Bet on Big Data
Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion
SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers
ABB Ability Power Transformer
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transformers: A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Architecture of Transformers
Transformer Failure
Reasons for Transformer Failure
Contaminants
Fault Currents
Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits
Corrosion
Electromagnetic Disturbances
Transformer Efficiency
Power Transformers
Functions of a Power Transformer
Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison
History of Transformers
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Power Transformers: A Consolidated Marketplace
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Leading Players in the World High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB Ltd., Siemens, TBEA, and Others
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business
Intense Competition Necessitates M&A
Noteworthy M&A Deals Involving Transformers Manufacturers (2005-2018)
Volatile Raw Material Prices Remain A Cause for Concern
Table 33: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
ABB Launches ABB Ability Digitally Integrated Power Transformer
SGB-SMIT and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen Introduce Intelligent Transformers
Orion Transformers and Electrics Unveils Uganda's Largest Power Transformer
ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer
LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Powerstar Inks Distribution Partnership with Thorne & Derrick International
GE T&D India Bags Substation Supply Contract from PGCIL
ABB Acquires GE Industrial Solutions
L&T to Divest its Electric and Automation Business to Schneider Electric
Hyosung Group Adopts Holding Company System
Hitachi to Acquire ABB's Power Grids Business
IMEFY Bags Omani Regulatory Approval for Cast Resin Transformers
Mitsubishi Electric Bags New Contract from Myanmar EPGE
Allied Electronics Divests Stake in Powertech to SGB-SMIT-Led B-BBEE Consortium
SGB-SMIT and Power Matla Establish SGB-SMIT POWER MATLA
SGB-SMIT to Acquire BCV Technologies
SGB-SMIT Launches SGB Transformer India Pvt. Ltd.
ABB Bags Multi-Million Order for WindSTAR Transformers from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
ABB Invests in New Transformer Components Factory in Ludvika, Sweden
Hyundai Power Transformers USA Announces CAPEX Program for Montgomery, Alabama Facility
CG Power Systems Indonesia Bags Power Transformer Supply Order from PT PLN Indonesia
Toshiba Corporation Launches Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions as Independent Entity
Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT
Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier
WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power
ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant
Croatia's Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company
BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group
Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii
CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure
CG Achieves Order from PT PLN
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91)
- The United States (12)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (22)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- Italy (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Russia (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East & Africa (7)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1v2ax
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article