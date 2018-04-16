Global Powertrain Outlook 2018

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377038



In 2017, several OEMs made announcements about the future of their powertrains – along the lines of electrification, other powertrain alternatives and the future of diesel.These approaches are driven by the strengthening emission control and fuel economy regulations and advanced testing cycles.



OEMs have responded to these measures through different moves, with very high to very minimum level of powertrain electrification planned.Companies also continue to develop advanced IC engine concepts that reduce their dependence on electrification of powertrains.



This report is a compilation of all interesting trends in powertrains from the last year, understanding how the powertrain will transform in the short, medium and long term.Technologies and trends including engine downsizing and right-sizing, direct injection, turbocharging and after-treatment systems are examined.



Shifts in the acceptance of diesel engines and hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell powertrains are discussed. Significant vehicle, engine and transmission launches are also detailed.



The study concludes with making strategic recommendations for market participants on new testing procedures, diesel investments, alternative propulsion technologies and market focus.In a separate section, top emerging powertrain technologies and their roles in minimizing CO2 emissions, enhancing fuel economy and controlling other tail pipe emissions have been discussed.



As fuel efficiency and emissions standards are getting stricter, OEMs are using different technology approaches to ensure their vehicles meet the latest of emission standards and bring maximum possible value to customers.The research also highlights some new powertrains launched and the ones that are in the pipeline.



Key hybrid and electric vehicles being launched are discussed as well. From a strategic viewpoint, the future of powertrains and the role of advanced technologies and electrification in light-duty passenger vehicles have been comprehensively analysed and discussed.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the overall growth trends for vehicles of various fuel types?

• Have the sales of diesel cars taken a hit? What is beyond diesel, for OEMs?

• What are the implications of the new emission and testing regulations on the growth of diesel engine technologies?

• What are the current e-mobility trends? What factors are working for and against its growth and what are the developments to expect in the coming years?

• What are the technology trends to look for in the industry as it moves towards stronger emission regulations?

• What powertrain strategies are being adopted by different OEMs in order to comply with upcoming emission and fuel economy standards?

• What are the latest technologies that will help to optimise internal combustion engines to meet fuel efficiency standards?



