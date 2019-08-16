Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market Analysis & Trends & Industry Forecasts 2017-2018 & 2019-2027
Aug 16, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand through product manufacturers, insularity towards traditional plastic materials provoke the demand and increasing urbanization and fast-paced lifestyle.
- According to design model, the market is segmented into flat-based pouches, spout pouches and plastic sides.
- Based on type, the market is categorized into semi-automatic pouch packaging machine and automatic pouch packaging machine.
- Depending on orientation, the segment is segregated into vertical pre-made pouch packaging machines and horizontal pre-made pouch packaging machines.
- Based on specifications, the market is categorized into easy-spouts, transparency, reclosable zippers and high-barriers.
- By material, the market is divided into paper and plastic.
- Depending on end-user, the segment is segregated into personal care & cosmetics, household products, pet-food, pharmaceuticals, fruits & vegetables, food, dairy, meat/poultry, ready to eat meals, beverages, healthcare, automotive, chemicals and other end users. In addition, food segment is divided into canned foods, bakery & confectionery and frozen.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Demand Through Product Manufacturers
3.1.2 Insularity Towards Traditional Plastic Materials Provoke the Demand
3.1.3 Increasing Urbanization and Fast-Paced Lifestyle
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Design
4.1 Flat-Based Pouches
4.2 Spout Pouches
4.3 Plastic Sides
5 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Type
5.1 Semi-automatic Pouch Packaging Machine
5.2 Automatic Pouch Packaging Machine
6 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Orientation
6.1 Vertical Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines
6.2 Horizontal Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines
7 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Specifications
7.1 Easy-Spouts
7.2 Transparency
7.3 Reclosable Zippers
7.4 High-Barriers
8 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Material
8.1 Paper
8.2 Plastic
9 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By End User
9.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics
9.2 Household Products
9.3 Pet-Food
9.4 Pharmaceuticals
9.5 Fruits & Vegetables
9.6 Food
9.6.1 Canned Foods
9.6.2 Bakery & Confectionery
9.6.3 Frozen
9.7 Dairy
9.8 Meat/Poultry
9.9 Ready to Eat Meals
9.10 Beverages
9.11 Healthcare
9.12 Automotive
9.13 Chemicals
9.14 Other End Users
10 Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Machines Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Bossar Packaging S.A.
12.2 Ishida Co. Ltd.
12.3 Viking Masek Global Packaging
12.4 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA
12.5 Mespack SL
12.6 Mamata Machinery Private Limited
12.7 Massman Automation Designs LLC
12.8 Nichrome India Ltd.
12.9 Focke & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG).
12.10 Bosch
12.11 GEA Group
12.12 Fuji Machinery
12.13 Ishida Co. Ltd
12.14 Fres-Co System USA
12.15 Mespack
