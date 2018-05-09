Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market Analysis 2017-2018 Forecast to 2024: CAGR to Grow at 6.5%

Global precious metal catalysts market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over forecast period 2017-2024.

The major driving forces of global precious metal catalysts market are environmental concerns & their legal implications and growing demand from end-user industries, extensive research & development for improving the quality coupled with high utilization in automotive sector.

However, the precious metal catalysts market growth is restricted by several factors, such as emergence of nano-particle catalysts coupled with loss of activity through poising & thermal deactivation and performance dependency on temperature.

Global precious metal catalysts market faces challenges in various aspects that include price volatility of precious metals and less stringent emission regulations in Asia-Pacific region.

However, the market has various opportunities that would help in increasing the market revenue over forecast period (2017-2024). The opportunities include increasing investment in automobile sector and rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.



Global precious metal catalysts market report includes two major segments that are type and end-user. Further, the type segment covers various sub-segments that are Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Ruthenium and Iridium. The platinum catalyst segment is accounted to be the dominant segment under type segment in 2017 in terms of revenue.

Similarly, on the basis of end-user, the sub-segments are automobile, pharmaceutical, refinery and others. The automobile sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate under global precious metal catalysts market over forecast period 2017-2024.



Europe dominated the precious metal catalysts market in 2017 in terms of revenue. The dominance is justified by the well-established automotive industry. Moreover, Europe has excellent hold on various industries that include refinery, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, mass transport and others that also signify high adoption of precious metal catalysts.

However, Asia Pacific region is expected to rise with the fastest CAGR over forecast period (2017-2024). High automobile production form the countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea and others generate huge opportunities for the Asia Pacific precious metal catalysts market.



The major key players of global precious metal catalysts market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Johnson Matthey PLC (UK), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Heraeus Group (Germany) and others. Partnership and product launch are the key strategies adopted by the companies in global precious metal catalysts market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market by Type



5. Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market by End-User



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Geographic Analysis



8. Company Profiles



Alfa Aesar

ALS Limited

BASF SE

Chimet S.P.A.

Clariant International Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Heraeus Group

Johnson Matthey Plc

Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst Co. Ltd.

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

Sabin Metal Corporation

Shanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

Stanford Advanced Materials

Umicore SA

Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hs896p/global_precious?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-precious-metal-catalysts-market-analysis-2017-2018-forecast-to-2024-cagr-to-grow-at-6-5-300645381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

