Global Precious Metals Additive Manufacturing Markets Report 2018 - 10 Year Projections to 2028 for Gold and Gold Alloys, Silver, Platinum and Others

In this new report, Markets for Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing: 2018-2028, the researcher maps and quantifies the use of precious metals in additive manufacturing. The report differentiates between alloys used as atomized powders for powder bed fusion processes and those (mainly silver) used as nanoparticle inks for 3D printed electronics. The report further breaks down its analysis and forecasts for specific alloys including gold, platinum silver, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and other rare metals and their relative applications.



The analyses of precious metals in additive manufacturing focuses on major industrial segments such as Jewelry, Dentistry, Aerospace and Electronics that are driving adoption of AM and precious metal AM (PMAM) for high performance and high-profile applications. The report accurately describes and quantities the primary revenue opportunity segments both in terms of materials and applications.



By conducting interviews with major stakeholders and adopters in the global markets for AM and precious metal powder production, SmarTech Publishing goes on to break down major revenue opportunity segments for AM (materials, hardware and service) while conducting further analysis into the value of precious metal AM part production both for industrial manufacturing and electronics manufacturing. This revenue opportunity segment is expected to drive the market for AM of precious metals to unprecedented heights over the next 10-year period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Analysis of Commercially Viable 3D Printing Applications for Precious Metals

1.1 3D Precious Metals Rising

1.2 Penetration of AM in Precious Metal Adopting Industries

1.3 Precious Metals 3D Printing in the Electronics Industry

1.4 The Jewelry Industry and Precious Metal Additive Manufacturing (PMAM)

1.4.1 Jewelry Driving the Precious Metals AM Market

1.5 Dental and Biomedical Applications for 3D-Printed Precious Metals

1.6 Current and Future Challenges for AM of Precious Metal

1.7 Ten-year Market Forecast for Precious Metals in AM

1.8 Relevant PMAM Technologies

1.8.1 Selective Laser Melting

1.8.2 Analysis of the Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market

1.8.3 Material Jetting

1.8.4 Indirect 3D Printing and Casting Processes

1.8.5 Future Processes

1.8.5.1 Laser Metal Deposition

1.8.5.2 Binder Jetting (Bound Powder)

1.8.5.3 Pneumatic Extrusion

1.9 Ten-year Sales Forecast of AM Hardware for Processing Precious Metals

1.10 Objective of this Report

1.11 Methodology of this Report

1.12 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Two: Precious Metals that Can Be 3D Printed: Types, Properties and Demand

2.1 Evolution of Precious Metals for 3D Printing

2.1.1 Forecast of Precious Metal Materials Revenues in AM

2.2 Gold and Gold Alloys

2.2.1 Available Gold Powders for AM

2.2.2 Forecast for Gold and Gold Alloys

2.3 Silver

2.3.1 Available Silver Powders for AM

2.3.2 Forecast for Silver

2.4 Platinum

2.4.1 Available Platinum Powders for AM

2.4.2 Forecast for Platinum and Platinum Alloys

2.5 Other Precious Metals and Alloys Used in Direct AM

2.6 Hardware for Direct Precious Metal Powder 3D Printing

2.7 Precious Metals Used in 3D Printing of Electronics

2.8 Professional Hardware for 3D Printing Precious Metal Inks in Electronics

2.9 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Primary Applications for Direct 3D Printing of Precious Metals

3.1 Direct Precious Metal AM Applications in Jewelry

3.1.1 Intricate Geometries

3.1.2 Printed Metal Fabric, Interconnected Parts and Sub-assemblies

3.1.3 Printing Impossible Precious Metal Alloys and Colors

3.1.4 Metal Jewelry Prototyping

3.1.5 One-stop Jewelry Production

3.2 Characteristics and Challenges of Precious Metal Additive Manufacturing in Jewelry

3.2.1 Mechanical and Post Process Optimization

3.2.2 Price Optimization

3.2.3 Low Productivity Rates

3.2.4 High Inventory Costs Associated with Precious Metal Alloys

3.2.5 Forecast for Direct Precious Metals 3D Printing in Jewelry

3.3 Precious Metal 3D Printing in Digital Dentistry (and Forecast)

3.4 Precious Metal 3D Printing Service Bureaus (and Forecast)

3.4.1 Precious Metal 3D Printing Service Bureaus

3.4.2 Forecast for Precious Metal Materials in AM Service Bureaus

3.5 Precious Metals 3D-Printed Electronics Applications

3.5.1 Optomec

3.5.2 Nano Dimension

3.6 Present and Future Applications of 3D-Printed Electronics

3.6.1 Military

3.6.2 Energy

3.6.3 3D Microstructures

3.6.4 Forecast for Use of Precious Metals in 3D-Printed Electronics

3.7 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Four: Stakeholders and Adopters of Precious Metal 3D Printing

4.1 Suppliers of Precious Metals for 3D Printing

4.1.1 Cooksongold

4.1.2 Legor

4.1.3 Heraeus

4.1.4 Johnson Matthey

4.2 Precious Metal AM Hardware Manufacturers Covered in this Report

4.2.1 EOS

4.2.2 Concept Laser

4.2.3 Realizer (DMG Mori)

4.2.4 Sisma

4.2.5 Trumpf

4.2.6 OR Laser

4.3 Manufacturers Openly Adopting and Researching Direct Precious Metal AM

4.3.1 Bulgari

4.3.2 Nuovi Gioielli

4.3.3 Bolternstern

4.3.4 Argen (Dentistry)

4.4 Stakeholders in Precious Metal 3D Printing in Electronics

4.4.1 Optomec

4.4.2 Nano Dimension



