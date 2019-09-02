Global Precision Medicine Software Market Outlook Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Medicine Software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key players in the Precision Medicine Software market include 2bprecise, LLC, Gene42, Inc., Syapse, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Inc., Translational Software Inc., Allscripts, Sophia Genetics Sa, Roper Technologies, Qiagen, Lifeomic Health, LLC and Pieriandx, Inc.



Global Precision Medicine Software market accounted for $0.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%.



Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increase in the number of cancer patients, rising government funding in precision medicine initiatives and technological advancements in applications of big data technologies. However, the lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare and the high cost of deployment are hindering the market growth.



Based on application, the oncology segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to increased funding in cancer research and the rising occurrence of cancer. In addition, increase genomics-based clinical trials of targeted agents and immunotherapy is also fuelling the segment growth during the forecast period. Biomarkers have other specific applications in the field of oncology.



By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. The regional market growth is majorly driven by the rising HCIT investments in this region and increasing digitalization.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode



6 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmacogenomics

6.3 Rare Diseases

6.4 Oncology

6.5 Respiratory

6.6 Immunology

6.7 Central Nervous System (CNS)

6.8 Other Applications



7 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3 Healthcare Providers

7.4 Research Centers and Government Institutes

7.5 Other End Users



8 Global Precision Medicine Software Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 2bprecise, LLC

10.2 Gene42, Inc.

10.3 Syapse, Inc.

10.4 Human Longevity, Inc.

10.5 Fabric Genomics, Inc.

10.6 Translational Software Inc.

10.7 Allscripts

10.8 Sophia Genetics Sa

10.9 Roper Technologies

10.10 Qiagen

10.11 Lifeomic Health, LLC

10.12 Pieriandx, Inc.



