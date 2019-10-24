Global Predisposition Biomarkers Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predisposition Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the global market for predisposition biomarker technologies. The report's key objective is to analyze areas of opportunities, key developments and the impact of this technology on industry, specifically the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. The analysis also reviews the adoption of predisposition biomarker technologies in developed and emerging markets.

This report details recent key technical advances in different predisposition biomarkers, as well as the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities. The report intends to identify key areas of growth. The report also studies the key strategies of major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Biomarkers are indicators of a biological state long before the appearance of its symptoms. A genetic predisposition biomarker is associated with increased or, in certain cases, decreased chances of developing a health disorder in an individual who, from a clinical viewpoint, has not yet suffered from that medical condition. This largely includes the identification of genetic biomarkers that suggest an increased likelihood of developing cancer in a later stage of life. Predisposition biomarkers are largely considered when an individual has a family history suggesting an inherited risk for a specific health disorder. The biomarkers can guide an individual in decisions related to their future medical care.



The report provides a detailed and proprietary analysis of the predisposition biomarker market. This report should interest drug manufacturers, biotech companies, contract research organizations, healthcare providers, regulatory agencies and government organizations. The report analyzes pricing, market size, and market norms and regulations. This comprehensive analysis includes an easy to understand graphical representation of facts and competitive analysis of market players.

Report Includes:

An overview of technologies and global markets for the predisposition biomarkers

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on recent key technical advances in different predisposition biomarkers, as well as the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities

Identification of key areas of growth and the key strategies of major players in the market

A look at recent diagnostic test developments and revelations as well as knowledge of how they will influence selected clinical markets

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Key Takeaways

Key Recommendations

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Other Diseases

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

BioMerieux Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abcodia Ltd.

Admera Health

Adx Neurosciences Nv

Amprion Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Compugen Ltd.

Epigenomics Ag

Mirnaxbiosens, S.L

Oncimmune Ltd.

Optos Plc



