Global Predisposition Biomarkers Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024
Oct 24, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Predisposition Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the global market for predisposition biomarker technologies. The report's key objective is to analyze areas of opportunities, key developments and the impact of this technology on industry, specifically the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. The analysis also reviews the adoption of predisposition biomarker technologies in developed and emerging markets.
This report details recent key technical advances in different predisposition biomarkers, as well as the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities. The report intends to identify key areas of growth. The report also studies the key strategies of major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Biomarkers are indicators of a biological state long before the appearance of its symptoms. A genetic predisposition biomarker is associated with increased or, in certain cases, decreased chances of developing a health disorder in an individual who, from a clinical viewpoint, has not yet suffered from that medical condition. This largely includes the identification of genetic biomarkers that suggest an increased likelihood of developing cancer in a later stage of life. Predisposition biomarkers are largely considered when an individual has a family history suggesting an inherited risk for a specific health disorder. The biomarkers can guide an individual in decisions related to their future medical care.
The report provides a detailed and proprietary analysis of the predisposition biomarker market. This report should interest drug manufacturers, biotech companies, contract research organizations, healthcare providers, regulatory agencies and government organizations. The report analyzes pricing, market size, and market norms and regulations. This comprehensive analysis includes an easy to understand graphical representation of facts and competitive analysis of market players.
Report Includes:
- An overview of technologies and global markets for the predisposition biomarkers
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on recent key technical advances in different predisposition biomarkers, as well as the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities
- Identification of key areas of growth and the key strategies of major players in the market
- A look at recent diagnostic test developments and revelations as well as knowledge of how they will influence selected clinical markets
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- Key Takeaways
- Key Recommendations
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cancer
- Neurological Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Other Diseases
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- BioMerieux Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abcodia Ltd.
- Admera Health
- Adx Neurosciences Nv
- Amprion Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Compugen Ltd.
- Epigenomics Ag
- Mirnaxbiosens, S.L
- Oncimmune Ltd.
- Optos Plc
